Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid — the guiding force behind the new government formed last month — met at the King Hussein Bridge between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday.
Safadi called for renewed efforts to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for Israel to halt “illegal” measures that undermine such efforts. He stressed the importance of maintaining the status quo at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flash-point holy site in Jerusalem that is under Jordanian custodianship.
Lapid called Jordan an “important neighbor and partner” and said Israel would work to strengthen ties and expand economic cooperation. He had highlighted the importance of mending fences with Jordan when he took office last month.
Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and maintain close security ties, but relations have been strained in recent years over tensions at al-Aqsa, Israel’s expansion of Jewish settlements in war-won lands and the lack of progress in the moribund peace process with the Palestinians.
— Associated Press
Mediterranean SEA
Migrant rescue ship pleads for port access
A charity running a rescue ship with 572 migrants aboard in the central Mediterranean pleaded Thursday for permission to dock at a European port, saying food was running short and tensions rising on the crowded vessel.
Luisa Albera, search-and-rescue coordinator for SOS Mediterranee, launched an urgent appeal from the Ocean Viking, which is between Malta and the southern Italian islet of Lampedusa. She said five requests to maritime authorities to assign a port of safety had gone unmet.
Among those aboard the Ocean Viking are 369 migrants rescued Sunday from a boat the charity said was in danger of capsizing.
Italy and Malta insist that other European Union nations also take a share of the migrants after they reach European shores. They say it is unfair to leave the two central Mediterranean nations to care for them while they apply for asylum. Because most in recent years are economic migrants, many are found ineligible for asylum, and their homelands are often reluctant to take them back.
Separately, the death toll from the sinking of a migrant boat near Lampedusa on June 30 rose to 16 on Thursday, after the Italian coast guard said nine more bodies had been spotted in or near the wreck of the fishing vessel.
The packed 25-foot boat capsized just as coast guard rescue crews were arriving. Seven bodies were soon pulled from the sea, while 46 people were rescued.
— Associated Press
10 combatants killed in Kashmir, Indian officials say: Eight suspected rebels and two Indian soldiers were killed in counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir, police said. Many shops were shut in parts of the Himalayan region to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of popular rebel commander Burhan Wani, which had led to months of protests and clashes. Violence in the region, which is split between India and Pakistan and claimed in its entirety by both, has increased in recent weeks.
Rockets land near U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone: Rockets landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage, Iraqi security forces said. Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building and in an open courtyard inside the Green Zone. A third fell in a nearby residential area, the statement by the Iraqi security media cell said. The rockets followed two attacks a day earlier on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria .
— From news services