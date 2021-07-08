10 combatants killed in Kashmir, Indian officials say: Eight suspected rebels and two Indian soldiers were killed in counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir, police said. Many shops were shut in parts of the Himalayan region to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of popular rebel commander Burhan Wani, which had led to months of protests and clashes. Violence in the region, which is split between India and Pakistan and claimed in its entirety by both, has increased in recent weeks.