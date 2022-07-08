World Digest: July 8, 2022

Gift Article Share

At least 13 dead, dozens missing in Kashmir floods Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At least 13 people were killed when sudden rains triggered flash floods during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday, police said. Officials said in addition to the deaths, at least three dozen people were missing, while an unspecified number of injured devotees were airlifted to hospitals for treatment. Authorities rushed several teams of doctors and paramedics to the rugged area.

The heavy rain Friday evening near the mountain cave revered by Hindus sent a wall of water down a gorge and swept away about two dozen camps and two makeshift kitchens, officials said. An estimated 10,000 people were in the mountains when the rains struck.

The region’s disaster management department said emergency workers were searching for missing people despite inclement weather.

The Amarnath pilgrimage began June 30 and tens of thousands of pilgrims have already visited the cave shrine where Hindus worship Lingam, a naturally formed ice stalagmite, as an incarnation of Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction and regeneration.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the deaths and said in a tweet that “all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”

— Associated Press

Police crack down as discontent grows

Police in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital, Colombo, imposed a curfew after firing tear gas and using a water cannon on student protesters Friday ahead of a planned weekend rally, as public discontent escalates over the worst economic crisis in seven decades.

The island nation has been crippled by a shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine. Its 22 million people have been bearing the brunt of record inflation, currency depreciation and rolling power cuts for months.

Many blame President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the swift slide in living conditions, the worst since independence in 1948, which has sparked widespread protests that have sometimes turned violent.

In a statement, Rajapaksa said the public was being misled and said essential supplies were scheduled to be delivered soon.

— Reuters

900 firefighters battle massive forest fire

Hundred of firefighters backed by water-dropping planes battled a large forest fire Friday in southeastern France that has forced the evacuation of nearby villages.

Thirteen firefighters have been injured in Bordezac — the village where the fire started. Overall, 18 firefighters have been injured amid several forest fires that have burned for days in the region, according to France Info.

Unfavorable weather — drought, heat and strong winds — are complicating efforts to contain the blaze in the Gard region, but its fire service said prospects were “more favorable” Friday. Other smaller fires have been extinguished.

The service said 2,100 acres have burned so far in two different sites. More than 900 firefighters and two planes fought the flames in the region.

Near the Bordezac fire, villages were evacuated and roads closed. Laurent Joseph, a top official in the neighboring Bouches-du-Rhône region, told BFM TV that authorities expect to deal with the fire “for several days.”

France’s national meteorological service put several neighboring areas on red alert Friday for fire risks, and the nation’s Environment Ministry warned citizens in the area to pay careful attention to fire risks.

— Associated Press

Burkina Faso junta faces protests over exiled ex-leader: Protesters in Burkina Faso demonstrated Friday against the return of former president Blaise Compaore, as the ruling junta faltered in its efforts to hold a summit on the crisis of Islamist violence. Compaore, the longtime military strongman ousted by a popular insurrection in 2014, returned to Burkina Faso on Thursday to attend the unprecedented meeting with other former leaders. The junta leader, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, called the meeting, which was to include five former presidents. But on Friday, only two ex-leaders showed up for the meeting: Compaore and Jean-Baptiste Ouedraogo, who ruled the country for nine months in 1982 and 1983, when the nation was known as Upper Volta. Former president Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who was ousted by Damiba in January, was prevented from attending by protesters who surrounded his house.

Mexican prosecutors seize half a million fentanyl pills: Mexican prosecutors announced Friday that they seized a half-million fentanyl pills in a raid at a warehouse in the city of Culiacán. The statement came a day after the army announced a "historic" seizure of more than a half-ton of fentanyl at another warehouse in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state, home to the cartel of the same name. The enormous seizures came just days before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is scheduled to visit Washington to meet with President Biden. In the raid announced Friday, and carried out Thursday, soldiers also found 83 kilograms of powdered fentanyl and about a ton of methamphetamine, in addition to bales of pills. Mexican cartels manufacture the synthetic opioid from precursors imported from China, and then press the drug into counterfeit pills made to look like Xanax, Adderall or Oxycodone. Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia estimated that the fentanyl had an illicit value of around $230 million.

— From news services

