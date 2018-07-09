HORN OF AFRICA

Ethiopia and Eritrea restore diplomatic ties

Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders formally restored relations Monday, ending 20 years of enmity.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki also signed agreements to open embassies in their respective capitals, restore flight services and use port facilities in Eritrea. The signing took place in Eritrea’s capital before Abiy flew back home.

“The march toward peace might have been a long time coming, but we have faith in the love and solidarity of our people,” Abiy said at the signing. “We can now imagine a future where we see no national boundaries or high walls dividing us. The people of our region are joined in common purpose.”

Abiy flew to Eritrea on Sunday and was welcomed with hugs and laughter by Afwerki, a scene unthinkable just months ago. The two leaders announced the end of the long-standing border war between their nations.

— Associated Press

ROMANIA

Top prosecutor fighting corruption is dismissed

Romania’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor was fired Monday over accusations of misconduct and incompetence by the Justice Ministry, raising concerns at home and abroad about the country’s commitment to fighting corruption.

Laura Codruta Kovesi’s dismissal complies with a ruling from Romania’s top court, which ordered it over the accusations of incompetence, President Klaus Iohannis’s office said.

In a February report, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader had accused Kovesi of being authoritarian and claimed that prosecutors under her command had falsified evidence and that an inordinate number of defendants had been acquitted. He also accused Kovesi of harming Romania’s image in interviews with foreign journalists.

Kovesi, an experienced prosecutor widely praised for investigating senior officials, disputed his accusations.

The European Commission has lauded the anti-corruption agency, and Romania’s justice system remains under special monitoring by the European Union.

Under Kovesi’s leadership, the agency has successfully prosecuted lawmakers, ministers and other top officials for bribery, fraud, abuse of power and other corruption-related offenses.

But her prosecutions and popularity among ordinary Romanians angered some politicians, particularly members of the ruling Social Democratic Party. They frequently called for her departure.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

Death toll in floods hits 114; dozens missing

Rescuers in Japan dug through mud and rubble on Monday, racing to find survivors after torrential rain unleashed floods and landslides that killed at least 114 people, with dozens missing.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled an overseas trip to deal with what is Japan’s worst flood disaster since 1983, with several million forced from their homes.

About 11,200 households had no electricity, power companies said Monday, while hundreds of thousands had no water.

The death toll reached at least 114, NHK public television said, with 61 people missing.

The persistent rain had ended, but officials warned of sudden thunderstorms as well as more landslides on steep mountainsides saturated over the weekend.

Although evacuation orders were scaled sharply back from the weekend, about 1.7 million people still face orders or advice to keep away from their homes, fire and disaster officials said.

— Reuters

Israel shuts Gaza crossing: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the immediate closure of the main cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip in response to Palestinians launching incendiary kites and balloons into Israel. Israel's military said the Kerem Shalom crossing is shut until further notice except for humanitarian aid, medical supplies and food.

U.S. national killed in Mexico City shooting: Mexico City authorities are investigating the death of a U.S. tourist killed by what appeared to be a stray bullet in a shooting at a restaurant in the capital. The prosecutor's office said the 27-year-old woman was leaving the restaurant when gunmen on a motorcycle fired on a man whom authorities identified as a bouncer at an area bar. The man was wounded. The attackers escaped. Authorities said the woman was with her husband and two friends.

— From news services