NETHERLANDS

At OPCW, worry over Syria, chemical arms

Member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog voiced concern Tuesday that Syria may still possess such weapons after inspectors discovered traces of what could be a byproduct of a nerve agent or poison gas at a Syrian research facility.

In a report submitted to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ Executive Council, the organization’s director general said the traces were found late last year at Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center in Barzah.

Canada’s OPCW envoy, Sabine Nölke, said in a speech at the meeting in The Hague that the discovery and reports that Syria had destroyed equipment and munitions earmarked for further assessment add to “growing evidence of deliberately false declarations by Syria, destruction of possible evidence, and the alarming likelihood that Syria continues to possess Schedule 1 chemicals,” which include sarin, VX and sulfur mustard.

Syria, which is not a member of the OPCW’s 41-nation Executive Council, agreed in 2013 to join the OPCW and relinquish its chemical weapons stockpile in a move that averted a U.S. military strike in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack that killed hundreds in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta.

Syria’s declared chemical weapon stockpile was destroyed in an international operation, but doubts have remained about whether Damascus’s declaration was complete, and there have been repeated chemical attacks in the country in the years since.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Death toll in fighting tops 1,000, U.N. says

The battle between rival militias for the Libyan capital has killed more than 1,000 people since it began in April, the United Nations said Tuesday, a grim milestone in a stalemated conflict.

Forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter, a renegade general, launched the offensive in early April, advancing on Tripoli’s southern outskirts and clashing with an array of militias loosely affiliated with the U.N.-recognized government.

The World Health Organization said 1,048 people have been killed since the offensive began, including 106 civilians. It says 5,558 have been wounded, including 289 civilians.

The fighting has emptied entire neighborhoods of civilians. Thousands of African migrants captured by Libyan forces supported by the European Union are trapped in detention centers near the front lines. An airstrike on one facility last week killed more than 50 people, mainly migrants.

Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gaddafi. Armed groups have proliferated, and the country has emerged as a major transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty for a better life in Europe.

Hifter’s supporters say he is the only leader who can end militia rule, reunite the country and keep it from being a terrorist haven. But his critics view him as an aspiring strongman.

— Associated Press

Canadian gets 9 years in prison in Nepal for abusing boys: A Canadian aid worker has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Nepal for sexually abusing two boys found at his home. Peter Dalglish was arrested last year and convicted last month of sexually abusing children. Dalglish was also ordered to pay 500,000 rupees ($4,500) each as compensation to the boys, who were then 12 and 14. Dalglish helped found the charity Street Kids International and has worked for decades for humanitarian agencies, including the U.N. Habitat in Afghanistan and the U.N. Mission for Ebola Emergency Response in Liberia.

Body of missing American found on Greek island: Police have recovered a woman's body on the Greek island of Crete that they think is that of an American scientist reported missing while attending a conference. Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist working in Germany, was last seen July 2. Colleagues at the conference said they believed Eaton had gone for a run near the port of Chania. Police said the body was in a cave near the port.

Bahrain records its hottest June in over a century: Bahrain has recorded its hottest June since 1902, according to the country's Meteorological Directorate. Though summers in the Arabian Peninsula are consistently hot, temperatures are soaring even higher this year. The directorate said the average temperature in June was 36.3 Celsius (97.3 Fahrenheit), about 3.9 degrees C (7 degrees F) above the long-term normal for the month. Twenty days hit temperatures exceeding 40 C (104 F), and the hottest day clocked in at 45.3 C (113 F).

— From news services