After the April 2019 fire that destroyed most of the cathedral’s roof, including its iconic 19th-century spire, architects were invited to submit proposals for how to restore one of the most visited sites in Paris.

From the beginning, there was an intense debate over the restoration, with some scholars and political conservatives opposing any changes that would modernize the design.

The concern for President Emmanuel Macron was “not to delay the construction site nor to complicate the issue” with a contemporary gesture, according to an Élysée official. But the plans will include an apparent concession to those preferring a more modern design.

The statement said there will be a contemporary dimension to redevelopment of the cathedral’s surroundings, in collaboration with the city of Paris.

— James McAuley

RUSSIA

Far East governor arrested in killings

A provincial governor in Russia’s Far East has been arrested on charges of involvement in multiple killings, officials said Thursday.

Sergei Furgal, governor of the Khabarovsk region along the border with China, was arrested in Khabarovsk and flown to Moscow. The Investigative Committee, the nation’s top criminal investigation agency, said he is accused of involvement in the deaths of several business executives in the region and nearby territories in 2004 and 2005, a period when he worked as a businessman.

During interrogation, Furgal, 50, denied the charges, the Tass news agency reported.



Furgal, of the Liberal Democratic Party, has never challenged government policy, but his defeat of a Kremlin-backed rival in 2018 was a humiliating setback for the ruling United Russia party.

President Vladimir Putin will review the charges before deciding whether to relieve Furgal of his duties, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Cabinet reshuffled in outreach to protesters

Sudan’s transitional government announced a major cabinet reshuffle Thursday, hoping to defuse public discontent over economic collapse and other crises that have tested the country’s path toward democracy.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok accepted the resignation of six ministers, including the finance minister, criticized for failing to rescue the plunging economy. He also dismissed the health minister in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak that has struck hard.

Acting replacements were named for the seven posts.

“The trust that the people have given the transitional government obliges us to listen to the voice of the street,” said Hamdok, referring to the protests that toppled autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir last year.

— Associated Press

Fireworks blast kills 3 officers in Turkey: A truck carrying fireworks exploded in northwest Turkey, killing three military police officers and wounding 12 others. The fireworks and explosives, which were from a factory where a blast last week killed seven people, were being transported to be destroyed in a controlled explosion in Sakarya province, officials said.

Man who planned to attack gay pride parade sentenced: A man who plotted to attack last year's gay pride parade in London in a knife and gun rampage has been jailed for at least 25 years. Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 29, who also aspired to hit other London tourist destinations, unwittingly revealed his plans to undercover officers. He was arrested days before the Pride in London event in summer 2019.

