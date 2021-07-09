Flames rose from the top floors, where many workers had jumped from the building as a key exit was locked, said fire official Abdullah Al Arefin.
“Three people died from jumping off the building to escape the fire and 49 charred bodies have been recovered,” said Mustain Billah, administrator for the Narayanganj district.
“Firefighters are struggling to control it, as chemicals and flammable materials were stored inside the building,” he added.
The cause of the fire is not known, but police official Abdullah Al Mamun said that three police teams had been dispatched to probe the incident and that legal action would be taken against those responsible.
Dozens of disasters occur in Bangladesh each year because of poor fire and safety standards. The latest incident is the worst since August 2016, when more than 100 people fell ill in Chittagong city after inhaling gas leaking from a fertilizer factory.
Industry officials have vowed better safety standards, but many factories still fall short.
— Reuters
SPAIN
3 held in suspected homophobic killing
A Spanish court remanded three people to custody Friday on suspicion of fatally beating a man last weekend in a presumed homophobic attack that caused mass protests across Spain.
Six people have been arrested in the killing of nursing assistant Samuel Luiz, 24, outside a nightclub in the northern town of A Coruña last Saturday.
Four of the suspects appeared before a judge, who said three of them posed a flight risk and might try to destroy evidence, a court filing showed. She ordered the three to be held without bail.
Separately, police on Friday detained two minors in connection with the attack.
Witnesses interviewed on Spanish TV have said the attackers shouted homophobic slurs during the beating, which coincided with Pride festivities.
— Reuters
ETHIOPIA
Abiy vows access for Tigray aid, U.N. says
Ethiopia’s prime minister has promised “immediate access” for humanitarian groups to Tigray, the United Nations said Friday, after the United States and the European Union compared the government’s treatment of the rebellious region to a “siege.”
The situation in Tigray, which faces the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade, is “extremely concerning,” the United Nations said after Secretary General António Guterres and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke Thursday by phone.
But Ethiopia’s government on Friday said all flights carrying aid to Tigray must go through the nation’s capital, Addis Ababa, for inspection to ensure they carry only humanitarian items.
Aid to Tigray has been blocked, though access within the region is improving, the U.N. humanitarian agency said, as some 5.2 million people need help and hundreds of thousands face famine conditions. Aid hasn’t reached many since fighting began in November.
Ethiopia last month declared a unilateral cease-fire in Tigray as its soldiers retreated ahead of resurgent Tigray fighters loyal to the region’s elected government.
— Associated Press
Nigerian students freed after ransom payment: Six students and two officials kidnapped from the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic school in Nigeria's Kaduna state on June 10 have been released after relatives paid a ransom, a school official and parent said. Kidnappings by armed men, commonly referred to in Nigeria as "bandits," have become endemic in the country's north.
Hackers breach Iran's rail network: Train service in Iran was delayed by apparent cyberattacks, with hackers posting the phone number of Iran's supreme leader as the number to call for information, state-affiliated news outlets reported. Trains were delayed or canceled as ticket offices, the railway's website and cargo services were disrupted, with "unprecedented chaos at railway stations across the country," state broadcaster IRIB reported.
— From news services