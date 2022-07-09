World Digest: July 9, 2022

Gift Article Share

Zelensky dismisses ambassador to Berlin Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed more than a half-dozen of Kyiv’s foreign diplomats, including Andrij Melnyk, who has served as the country’s ambassador to Germany since 2014. In a flurry of presidential decrees posted Saturday, Zelensky’s office also announced the dismissals of ambassadors to Bangladesh, the Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Maldives, Nepal, Norway and Sri Lanka.

Reports had swirled in recent days that Melnyk’s dismissal in particular was imminent. As a long-serving envoy, Melnyk had fiercely defended his country’s interests abroad, but he also caused controversy for his blunt remarks and sometimes caustic public style. He clashed with Ukraine’s German allies and blasted Berlin for its “hesitant” response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Two more join race

for prime minister

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi joined the race to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister on Saturday, as the committee overseeing the contest looks to speed up the process of whittling down candidates in what is expected to be a crowded field.

The Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee of legislators will set out the exact rules and timetable for the contest in coming days.

Shapps and Zahawi became the latest Conservative Party lawmakers to officially declare they were putting themselves forward for the leadership, taking the total to six. In addition, around 10 others, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, are also expected to join the race.

Iran sets up enhanced uranium enrichment, U.N. report says: Iran has escalated its uranium enrichment further with the use of advanced machines at its underground Fordow plant in a setup that can more easily change between enrichment levels, the U.N. atomic watchdog said in a report seen by Reuters. The use of these so-called modified sub-headers means Iran could switch more quickly and easily to enriching to higher purity levels. Iran is required to inform the International Atomic Energy Agency about such a switch.

U.S. imposes sanctions on Cuban officials over crackdown: The U.S. State Department announced visa restrictions on Saturday against 28 Cuban officials that it said were implicated in a crackdown on largely peaceful protests in Cuba nearly one year ago. The department said the restrictions would apply to high-ranking members of the Cuban Communist Party and officials who work in the country's state communications and media sectors. Cuba's Foreign Ministry blasted the U.S. measures, saying they violate international law.

Police discover truck packed with migrants in Macedonia: Police in North Macedonia discovered 87 migrants crammed into a truck with a trailer in the southern part of the country and arrested two Macedonian men for migrant smuggling. Police said the migrants, found early Saturday during a routine check on a highway near the border town of Gevgelija, are believed to have entered illegally from Greece, heading for Serbia and onward to wealthier countries.

Death toll from Hindu pilgrimage rises to 16: Emergency workers continued to dig through mud, sand and rocks as they rescued thousands of pilgrims after flash floods swept through makeshift camps during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir. At least 16 people have died and dozens have been injured.

