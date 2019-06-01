MEXICO

López Obrador hints at possible deal with U.S.

Mexico’s president on Saturday hinted that his country could tighten migration controls to defuse the U.S. threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, and said he expects “good results” from talks planned in Washington.

On Thursday, President Trump said he will apply the tariffs on June 10 if Mexico does not halt the flow of undocumented migrants, largely from Central America, across the U.S.-Mexico border. A Mexican delegation led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will discuss the dispute with U.S. officials on Wednesday in Washington.

At a news conference Saturday in Veracruz, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Mexico could be ready to step up measures to contain such migration and that he expects a deal to emerge.

“The main thing is to inform about what we’re already doing on the migration issue, and if it’s necessary to reinforce these measures without violating human rights, we could be prepared to reach that deal,” López Obrador said.

SINGAPORE

Shanahan criticizes Chinese 'coercion'

Acting U.S. defense secretary Patrick Shanahan on Saturday denounced China’s efforts to steal technology from other nations and militarize man-made outposts in the South China Sea as a “tool kit of coercion,” saying activities by Beijing that the United States perceives as hostile must end.

Shanahan, speaking in Singapore in his first major speech on the international stage, said: “If these trends in these behaviors continue, artificial features in the global commons could become tollbooths. Sovereignty could become the purview of the powerful.”

Chinese Lt. Gen. Shao Yuanming, a senior officer, expressed strong opposition to some of Shanahan’s comments, saying that China has strong legal claims to the South China Sea and that Beijing has put necessary “deterrent facilities” there in response to U.S. provocation.

Israel says rockets were fired into Golan Heights from Syria: Two rockets were fired from Syria toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, causing no casualties, the Israeli military said. A military spokeswoman said that the details were still being looked into and that it remained unclear who had fired the rockets and where they had landed.

Danube cruise ship captain formally arrested: A Hungarian judge ordered the formal arrest of a captain whose Viking River Cruises ship collided with a sightseeing boat Wednesday on the Danube River, sinking the tourist boat and leaving seven South Koreans dead and 21 other people missing. The judge ordered the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn cruise ship to be detained for 30 days. He said the captain could be released on bail — if he wears a tracking device and remains in Budapest — but prosecutors are appealing that decision.

British intercept 74 migrants crossing English Channel: Britain's Border Force intercepted 74 people, including minors, on eight vessels that were trying to cross the English Channel into Britain. Two other boats were intercepted by French authorities. The interceptions, which came on an exceptionally sunny, warm day for southern Britain, heightened concerns that better weather will encourage smugglers to try their luck at bringing more migrants to the United Kingdom from France.

Explosions in Raqqa, Syria, reportedly kill 10: Syrian opposition activists say two explosions killed 10 people in the northern city of Raqqa. The Saturday night blasts occurred in two different locations in the city, which U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces took from Islamic State militants in October 2017. Blasts have occurred frequently in the de facto ISIS capital since then.

