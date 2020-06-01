The vote was postponed from April 22 because of the pandemic. While the spread of the outbreak has since slowed, Russia has the world’s third-largest caseload, with nearly 415,000 infections.

Under the current law, Putin would not be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits. One of the measures to be voted on would reset his term count, allowing the Russian leader to run for two more six-year terms if he chooses. The 67-year-old has been in power since 2000.

The other constitutional changes would further strengthen the presidency and emphasize the priority of Russian law over international norms.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Gantz urges military to prep for annexation

Israel’s defense minister urged the military on Monday to hasten preparations for the planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, in apparent anticipation of what could be fierce Palestinian protests over the move.

The statement by Benny Gantz appeared to command the military to prepare for the fallout from annexation, asking the military chief of staff to “speed up the [military’s] preparedness ahead of political steps on the agenda in the Palestinian sphere.”

Gantz also serves as “alternate” prime minister and is expected to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late next year under a power-sharing deal.

Beyond the protests that any step toward annexation could spark, the move risks unraveling burgeoning Israeli ties with Persian Gulf Arab states. One of them, the United Arab Emirates, called on Israel on Monday to suspend its annexation plan.

— Associated Press

IRAN

Nov. protests killed 230, lawmaker says

An Iranian lawmaker said Monday that 230 people were killed in anti-government demonstrations in Iran in November, the country’s official news agency reported.

This is the first time a key Iranian lawmaker has given a death toll for the protests. The unrest was the most widespread and violent in Iran since the Islamic revolution in 1979.

The Islamic Republic News Agency quoted lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnour, the head of the influential parliamentary committee for national security and foreign policy, as saying that “the incidents saw 230 killed.”

Zolnour said about one-fifth of those killed were members of the security forces. He said about one-quarter of those killed were passersby. He said 22 percent had criminal records.

Amnesty International has said more than 300 people were killed over four days of unrest in November sparked by a sharp rise in subsidized gasoline prices.

Tehran has yet to release any official statistics about the scale of the unrest.

— Associated Press

World Bank says Palestinian economy could shrink by 11 percent: The coronavirus crisis could cause an already constrained Palestinian economy to shrink by as much as 11 percent in the coming year, the World Bank said. The bank also cautioned that the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank, could face a financing gap of more than $1.5 billion in 2020. The Palestinian economy, which has long faced Israeli constraints, grew by only 1 percent in 2019, the bank said.

