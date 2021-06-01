A third bomb heavily damaged an electrical grid station in north Kabul, said Sangar Niazai, a spokesman for the government power supply department.
The initial two bombings, both targeting minivans, occurred in a mostly ethnic Hazara and Shiite area of the capital, Rushan said.
No one asserted responsibility for the bombings, but the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has previously declared war on minority Shiites, who make up roughly 20 percent of the majority-Sunni Muslim nation.
— Associated Press
TURKEY
New claims spur probe into journalist's killing
An Istanbul prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that it has launched an investigation into the killing of a Turkish Cypriot journalist 25 years ago, after a mob leader said last month that the shooting was ordered by a former Turkish government minister.
Convicted gang leader Sedat Peker’s uncorroborated allegations on YouTube of extrajudicial killings in the 1990s have placed the unsolved slayings of hundreds of people during that decade back on the agenda in Turkey.
In a video viewed by 17 million Turks, Peker said he tasked his brother to kill journalist Kutlu Adali in 1996 upon the orders of a former government minister.
Peker said his brother Atilla was not able to carry out the killing, although Adali was fatally shot shortly afterward in July 1996.
Atilla Peker was briefly detained nine days ago, a few hours after his brother’s video was released.
An initial investigation at the time of Adali’s killing did not uncover who was responsible. The European Court of Human Rights fined Turkey in 2005 for a failure to carry out an “adequate and effective investigation into . . . the killing.”
— Reuters
RUSSIA
Ex-lawmaker detained amid wider crackdown
Dmitry Gudkov, a prominent opposition politician and former lawmaker, was detained by Russian law enforcement Tuesday, the Tass news agency reported, part of a broader crackdown on Kremlin critics.
While serving in the lower house of parliament, Gudkov was expelled from the Just Russia party in 2013 for helping organize anti-Kremlin protests. He went on to join Russia’s liberal opposition and oppose President Vladimir Putin.
In a social media statement earlier Tuesday, Gudkov, 41, had said police were searching a cottage he was staying in and were also targeting former and current members of his staff.
Tass, citing unnamed sources, said Gudkov had been detained for 48 hours on suspicion that he had failed to pay a debt under a lease agreement in 2015-2017. Gudkov could be jailed for up to five years if charged and found guilty, Tass said.
His detention is the latest in a wider crackdown against foes of the Kremlin ahead of September parliamentary elections. Alexei Navalny is the highest-profile Kremlin critic to be jailed.
Gudkov suggested on the Telegram social media platform earlier in the day that the reason the authorities had come for him was political. “I don’t know the formal reason for this,” he wrote. “But the real [reason] is clear.”
Belarusian prisoner tries to cut own throat in hearing: A Belarusian prisoner held in a crackdown on protests tried to cut his own throat during a hearing after being told that his family and neighbors faced prosecution if he did not plead guilty, media and activists said. Stepan Latypov's father, Sergei, was in court as a witness, according to Belarusian human rights group Viasna-96. Latypov, 41, addressed his father, saying he had been held in a torture cell for 51 days and warning his father to prepare for a similar fate. He then stabbed himself in the throat with what appeared to be a pen, Viasna-96 reported.
Wildfires sweep across Bolivia's Pantanal wetlands: Wildfires are sweeping across Bolivia's Pantanal wetlands near the border with Paraguay, putting at risk an area known for its rich wildlife after it was hit by major fires just two years ago. The blazes have already damaged some 5,400 acres.
— From news services