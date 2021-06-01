Belarusian prisoner tries to cut own throat in hearing: A Belarusian prisoner held in a crackdown on protests tried to cut his own throat during a hearing after being told that his family and neighbors faced prosecution if he did not plead guilty, media and activists said. Stepan Latypov's father, Sergei, was in court as a witness, according to Belarusian human rights group Viasna-96. Latypov, 41, addressed his father, saying he had been held in a torture cell for 51 days and warning his father to prepare for a similar fate. He then stabbed himself in the throat with what appeared to be a pen, Viasna-96 reported.