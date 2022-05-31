World Digest: June 1, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

5 men convicted as members of ISIS cell Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A German court convicted five men of membership in a local cell of the Islamic State group that received orders from a leading figure of the militant group in Afghanistan. The Düsseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, ages 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms. The longest sentence of nine years and six months was handed to Sunatullokh K., whose surname wasn’t released because of German privacy rules. He was also convicted of planning to kill a man who had made critical comments about Islam. The attack was foiled by authorities.

The other men, identified as Muhammadali G., Azizjon B., Farhodshoh K. and Komron B., were sentenced to between 44 months and 8½ years in prison for membership in a terrorist group, with some also convicted of involvement in plans to carry out a contract killing in Albania that was later abandoned.

Prosecutors said the men honed their military skills in paintball games and that participants in those included “other people from the Islamist scene” who were in contact with the gunman who killed four people in an attack in Vienna in November 2020.

— Associated Press

Shiite Berri wins parliament speaker

Lebanon’s new legislature narrowly elected veteran Shiite Muslim politician Nabih Berri for a seventh term as speaker of parliament, in a chaotic first session that showed the deep political divisions likely to impede decision-making.

Berri, 84, won 65 votes in the 128-member parliament, where the role of speaker is reserved for a Shiite Muslim under an unwritten sectarian power-sharing pact.

It was the slimmest majority ever won by Berri, reflecting the makeup of a new parliament in which the Iran-backed armed Shiite movement Hezbollah and its allies lost the majority they won in 2018 and independent newcomers gained a dozen seats.

Tuesday’s session was the first since the new parliament was elected on May 15, in the first vote since Lebanon’s economic collapse and the Beirut port explosion of 2020 that killed more than 215 people.

— Reuters



Mexico bans vaping: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government’s anti-vaping policy. Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. Even before that, consumer protection and other laws had been used to discourage sales. Despite Tuesday’s decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.



Union calls strike in Tunisia: Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union on Tuesday called a national strike in June in public services and state firms after the government refused to increase wages, an escalation that may hinder the government’s efforts to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund. Tunisia faces its worst financial crisis and is seeking a $4 billion loan from the IMF seen as necessary to ward off national bankruptcy, in exchange for unpopular reforms, including food and energy subsidies cuts and wage freezes.



Police clash with protesters in Istanbul: Turkish police clashed with protesters around Istanbul’s main Taksim Square as they gathered to mark the anniversary of nationwide anti-government demonstrations that began nine years ago in nearby Gezi Park. The 2013 demonstrations were the biggest popular challenge to then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule. Erdogan, who is now president, has equated the protesters with Kurdish militants and those accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.



Rwanda warns Congo on attacks: Rwanda will retaliate if it suffers further attacks from the Democratic Republic of Congo, its foreign minister said, after accusing Congo of firing shells across the border in May. Congo summoned Rwanda’s ambassador and suspended RwandAir flights to Congo over the weekend in what it said was Kigali’s support for M23 rebels carrying out a military offensive in its eastern borderlands. Rwanda denies the claims, accusing Congo’s army of fighting alongside the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, an armed group founded by ethnic Hutus who fled Rwanda after participating in the 1994 genocide.

— From news services

