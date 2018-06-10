EUROPE

Italy, Malta block

ship of migrants

A private rescue ship carrying 629 migrants remained on a northward course in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday evening after more than a day of not receiving permission to dock in either Italy or the small island nation of Malta.

The aid group SOS Mediterranee said the passengers on its ship, the Aquarius, included 400 people who were picked up by the Italian navy, the country’s coast guard and private cargo ships and transferred. The rescue ship’s crew itself pulled 229 migrants from the water or from traffickers’ unseaworthy boats Saturday night, including 123 unaccompanied minors and seven pregnant women.

The Aquarius and its passengers were caught up in a crackdown swiftly implemented by the right-wing partner in Italy’s new populist government, which has vowed to stop the country from becoming the “refugee camp of Europe.”

“Starting today, Italy, too, begins to say NO to the trafficking of human beings, NO to the business of clandestine immigration,” Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant League party, tweeted Sunday.Salvini and Italian Transportation Minister Danilo Toninelli, part of the Five Star Movement faction in the new government, said in a joint statement Sunday that it was Malta’s responsibility to “open its ports for the hundreds of the rescued on the NGO ship Aquarius.”

The Maltese government said it had no responsibility in the case.

Farther west in the Mediterranean, Spain’s maritime rescue service saved 334 migrants and recovered four bodies from nine boats it intercepted trying to reach Europe over the weekend.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Women march to honor right to vote

Thousands of women turned cities in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales into rivers of green, white and violet to mark 100 years since the first women won the right to vote in the United Kingdom.

Wearing scarves in the colors of the suffragist movement, they marched through London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast in events that were part artworks, part parades.

The milestone being observed was enactment of the act that in 1918 granted property-owning British women over age 30 the right to vote. A decade later, they achieved the same full voting rights as men.

— Associated Press

Crowds rally in Spain for Basque secession vote: Tens of thousands of Spaniards from the northern Basque country and Catalonia formed a 120-mile-long line connecting the Basque cities of San Sebastian, Bilbao and the regional seat, Vitoria, to demand a ballot on secession for the wealthy region. The demonstration came a month after the Basque militant group ETA announced its dissolution. Spain has refused to allow an official referendum on secession by the Catalonia region, whose leaders sought independence last year.

U.S. soldier killed in Somalia identified: Four U.S. service members who were wounded in an extremist attack in Somalia that killed one Special Operations soldier have been treated and discharged in Kenya, the U.S. military said. The Pentagon said Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad, 26, of Chandler, Ariz., died Friday of injuries sustained from enemy indirect fire. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, N.C.

Ethi­o­pia pledges not to cut Egypt's take from Nile: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a joint news conference with Egypt's President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi in Cairo that Ethiopia will not reduce Egypt's share of Nile waters as his country works to complete what will be Africa's largest hydroelectric dam. Sissi said both countries are pushing toward a final agreement on the Renaissance Dam that "secures" Egypt's fair share of Nile waters and helps Ethiopia's development.

Israel claims destruction of land-to-sea Hamas tunnel: Israel's military said that last week it incapacitated a tunnel dug by Hamas leading from Gaza into the Mediterranean Sea. A spokesman said the tunnel had been designed to allow divers to slip out of Gaza and attack Israeli targets. Hamas, the militant group that rules the Palestinian enclave, had no immediate comment.

Burma lawyer wins $1 million humanitarian prize: Kyaw Hia Aung, a lawyer from Burma who has worked for decades to promote the rights of the country's persecuted Rohingya minority, was awarded the $1.1-million Aurora Prize for humanitarianism. The prize was established on behalf of Armenian survivors of a mass killing by Ottoman Turks a century ago. Some 700,000 Rohingya have fled Burma to makeshift refugee camps in Bangladesh.

— From news services