LIBYA

U.N. chief: Implement weapons embargo

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres is strongly urging all countries to implement a U.N. arms embargo against Libya, saying illegal arms transfers are fueling the fighting in the oil-rich country.

Guterres made the appeal in a report circulated Monday ahead of the U.N. Security Council’s unanimous approval of a resolution authorizing the inspection of vessels headed to or from Libya for another year to enforce the arms embargo.

The European Union’s Operation Sophia has been the only regional naval operation carrying out inspections. While the E.U. in March extended that operation until Sept. 30, it suspended deployment of ships, saying that it instead would send more planes to monitor the area.

Guterres noted that U.N. monitors, individual countries and regional organizations “have all reported on illicit transfers of arms and related materiel into and out of Libya.”

In early April, renegade eastern commander Khalifa Hifter launched a military offensive against the U.N.-backed national government in Tripoli. Fighting has raged since.

— Associated Press

HAITI

Opposition protests paralyze the capital

Opposition leaders in Haiti launched a two-day strike Monday that has paralyzed the country’s capital as protesters demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse amid corruption allegations.

Schools, businesses and government offices were shuttered as protesters blocked roads and set piles of tires ablaze across Port-au-Prince. Some demonstrators burned cars belonging to a radio station and accused the media of working for the government.

Public transportation was suspended, and officials postponed a parliament session.

The strike comes one day after thousands of protesters clashed with police, with two people reported killed and five injured.

Protesters are demanding further investigation into the fate of funds from subsidized oil shipments under Venezuela’s Petrocaribe program. Venezuela’s collapsing economy has forced it to halt or curtail such shipments, leading to problems for power generation in Haiti.

— Associated Press

ZIMBABWE

Nation may leave pact to sell ivory stockpile

Zimbabwe may consider withdrawing from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species because the organization won’t allow it to sell its ivory stockpile.

The southern African nation with the world second-largest population of elephants has a stockpile of tusks worth an estimated $300 million and needs the revenue, Fulton Mangwanya, director general of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said Monday in the capital, Harare.

While CITES has banned international ivory sales to curb poaching, frustration is growing over the fact that “other countries are prescribing how we should handle our animals,” Mangwanya told a parliamentary committee on environment and tourism. Withdrawing from CITES would have the support of neighbors Botswana, Zambia and Namibia, which also have large elephant populations, he said.

Botswana last month lifted a hunting ban on wildlife because it says it has too many elephants, which destroy crops and sometimes kill people.

— Bloomberg News

Greek president approves request for early election: Greece is on track to hold a national election July 7, three months before schedule, after the country's president accepted a request by left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to dissolve Parliament. The prime minister said he wanted the early election to avoid months of campaigning that might endanger the bailed-out country's economy. Tsipras's move was precipitated by his governing party's heavy defeat in May 26 European parliamentary elections; the Syriza party came in more than nine percentage points behind the main opposition, the conservative New Democracy party.

Nicaragua frees 50 more political prisoners: Nicaragua released 50 more people considered by the opposition to be political prisoners, jailed for their role in anti-government protests during months of political upheaval last year. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the prisoners had been arrested for crimes against safety and public order, and that authorities "continue preparing for the release" of others. Workers for the International Committee of the Red Cross observed the releases, it added.

— From news services