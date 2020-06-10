The announcement by Seoul’s Unification Ministry came a day after North Korea said it was cutting off all communication channels with South Korea over its inability to prevent North Korean defectors and other activists from flying the leaflets across the border.

Aside from severing government and military communication channels, the North said it would permanently shut down a liaison office and a factory park in the border town of Kaesong that have been major symbols of reconciliation.

For years, activists have floated huge balloons into North Korea carrying leaflets criticizing leader Kim Jong Un over his nuclear ambitions and dismal human rights record. The leafleting has sometimes triggered a furious response from North Korea, which bristles at any attempt to undermine its leadership.

In 2014, soldiers exchanged fire after South Korean activists released propaganda balloons across the demilitarized zone, but no casualties were reported.

While Seoul has sometimes sent police to block the activists during sensitive times, it had previously resisted North Korea’s calls for a ban, saying they were exercising their freedom.

— Associated Press

Boat sinking off Tunisia kills at least 30 migrants: A boat carrying migrants sank off Tunisia's coast last week, killing at least 30 people, authorities said Wednesday. The North African country's national guard said the boat capsized near the Port of Sfax. On Tuesday, 22 bodies — including 19 women and two toddlers — washed up on a beach in nearby Kerkennah Islands. The other bodies were found floating in the water. A Sfax courts spokesman said the victims were mainly from the Ivory Coast.

Mexican police killing of boy from U.S. under investigation: Authorities in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy from the United States by a local police officer. The Oaxaca state prosecutor's office said it had opened an investigation but did not provide details. The town government of Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa posted on its Facebook page that it had turned over the suspected officer to state investigators. Local news reports said the boy was staying with his grandparents in the town and was shot while going to a store with friends.

Ethiopia extends terms of Abiy, lawmakers: Ethiopia's prime minister faces an extra year or more in office after lawmakers voted to extend their mandates and hold the national election nine to 12 months after health authorities determine it is safe. The decision is necessary "as long as covid-19 continues to pose a health risk," the Ethiopian News Agency quoted lawmakers with the upper house of parliament as saying. The vote had been scheduled for August. As of Wednesday, Ethiopia had about 2,500 coronavirus cases.

Death toll in building collapse in Pakistan rises to 22: Rescuers in Pakistan recovered nine more bodies from the rubble of a building that collapsed this week in the southern port city of Karachi, bringing the death toll to 22, officials said. The building collapsed Sunday, and it was unclear how many people were inside at the time. It had 40 apartments, and most of them were empty because the building was ordered vacated after it was declared unsafe in March, following cracks that had emerged on the roofs and walls.

Fire at natural gas field kills 2 in India, forces evacuations: A raging fire at a natural gas field in remote northeastern India has killed two firefighters and forced nearly 8,000 people to leave their homes, an official said. Workers have been trying to cap the well since gas started leaking nearly two weeks ago, according to the government-owned Oil India Ltd., which operates the gas field in Assam state. The well caught fire Tuesday, when the two firefighters went missing. Their bodies were recovered Wednesday, the spokesman said.