Pakistani cleric arrested over threats to kill Malala Yousafzai: Pakistani police arrested a cleric after a video of him threatening Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai went viral . In the video, Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani threatens Yousafzai with a suicide attack when she returns to Pakistan because of her recent comments to British Vogue about marriage that he claims insulted Islam. Yousafzai has been living in Britain since 2012, after the Pakistani Taliban shot and wounded her. She was 15 then and had been campaigning for girls' education. In the Vogue interview, the 23-year-old says: "I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?"