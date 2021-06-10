Suu Kyi’s allies say all of the charges are politically motivated. If convicted of any of the offenses, she could be banned from running in the next election. The junta has said it will hold elections within a year or two, but the military has a history of promising elections and not following through.
The report in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said Suu Kyi has been charged under Section 55 of the Anti-Corruption Law, which states that political office holders convicted of bribery face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine.
The report said the anti-corruption body found that Suu Kyi illegally accepted $600,000 and seven gold bars from the former chief minister of the Yangon region, a political ally.
The report also said the commission found that Suu Kyi had misused her post to obtain rental properties at lower-than-market prices for a charitable foundation that she chaired.
IRAN
Presidential hopeful's rally defies covid rules
Iran’s leading presidential candidate staged a rally in the country’s southwest that drew thousands of supporters, sparking controversy Thursday over the first such gathering amid a raging coronavirus pandemic that has largely halted traditional election campaigning.
Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief, toured Khuzestan province and addressed about 5,000 supporters at a football stadium in the city of Ahvaz late Wednesday. Despite the rising infection count and 113-degree temperature, crowds mobbed the stadium to hear him.
Although officials claimed there was “full compliance” with pandemic rules at the event, there were no signs of social distancing. Some supporters wore masks, while others did not.
Criticism of the rally flooded social media and even reached the highest levels of government, forcing Raisi to cancel an upcoming tour, the semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported. President Hassan Rouhani ordered the Interior Ministry to deal “decisively and seriously” with “those candidates” who violate Health Ministry guidance on gatherings, state TV said.
Raisi has close ties to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
11 reported killed in shelling of Syrian rebel enclave: Syrian security forces shelled villages in the last rebel holdout in the country's northwest, killing at least 11 people and sending hundreds fleeing, activists and rescuers said. The shelling hit a village in Idlib province, where opposition fighters and militants still hold territory. At least six others were injured in the village, while nearly 40 shells fell in nearby areas, rescuers said. Opposition activists and aid workers said the shelling has been ongoing for a few days.
Pakistani cleric arrested over threats to kill Malala Yousafzai: Pakistani police arrested a cleric after a video of him threatening Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai went viral . In the video, Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani threatens Yousafzai with a suicide attack when she returns to Pakistan because of her recent comments to British Vogue about marriage that he claims insulted Islam. Yousafzai has been living in Britain since 2012, after the Pakistani Taliban shot and wounded her. She was 15 then and had been campaigning for girls' education. In the Vogue interview, the 23-year-old says: "I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?"
Israeli forces reportedly kill 3 in West Bank : Israeli troops killed three Palestinians in a shootout in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an arrest raid, Palestinian officials said. Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security operations in the territory against Hamas and other militant groups. Israeli media reported that special forces went into Jenin to arrest two operatives of the Islamic Jihad when they came under fire. One of the suspects was killed, as were two security officers, the reports said. The Palestinian Authority said the two officers were part of its military intelligence force.
