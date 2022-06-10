World Digest: June 10, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Desecration of Hindu temple is investigated Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Friday that authorities were trying to trace and arrest people who this week desecrated a Hindu temple at a home in the port city of Karachi, drawing condemnation from India. In a statement, the ministry said that an investigation was underway, and that those who attacked the temple Wednesday before fleeing “will not escape justice and the government will deal with them with the full force of law.”

The statement came a day after New Delhi condemned the incident. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson at India’s External Affairs Ministry, expressed concern Thursday over the vandalization of the temple, saying it was “another act in the systematic persecution of religious minorities” in Pakistan.

Anger has been growing in Pakistan against India since last week, when two spokespeople for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party made comments seen as insulting to Islam’s prophet and his wife Aisha.

— Associated Press

Pope cancels trip to Congo, South Sudan

Pope Francis canceled a planned July trip to Africa on doctors’ orders because of knee problems, the Vatican said Friday, dashing the hopes of the faithful there and raising further questions about the health and mobility of the 85-year-old pontiff.

The Vatican said the July 2-7 trip to Congo and South Sudan would be rescheduled “to a later date to be determined.” The visit had sought to promote peace in two African countries long wrestling with deadly violence.

Francis has been using a wheelchair for a month because of strained ligaments in his right knee that have made walking and standing difficult and painful.

— Associated Press

Leader dodges queries on theft scandal

Embroiled in controversy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa refused to answer questions Friday about an alleged coverup of a theft of large amounts of cash from his farm, saying only that he will appear before his party’s integrity committee over the accusations.

Ramaphosa, 69, endured a second day of being shouted down in Parliament by opposition members before being peppered with questions from the media over the growing scandal.

Ramaphosa is facing allegations of money laundering, bribery and breaking South Africa’s foreign currency laws over the theft, which reportedly involved $4 million in cash being stolen two years ago from his Phala Phala game farm in the northern Limpopo province.

He has confirmed that the theft took place and has denied any wrongdoing. He has said the money came from the sale of animals from the game farm. But Ramaphosa has dodged all questions seeking specific information about the robbery and the source of the money.

— Associated Press

Pakistan's ex-ruler Musharraf critically ill: Pakistan's former military ruler, Gen. Pervez Musharraf, is critically ill and has been hospitalized in Dubai since last month, his family said Friday. They asked for prayers for Musharraf's health while denying media reports back home that he is on a ventilator. Musharraf has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2016, when he was allowed to leave Pakistan on bail to seek medical treatment abroad. A death sentence against him, handed down in absentia in 2020 in a treason case related to the state of emergency that Musharraf imposed in 2007 while in power, was later overturned. Musharraf's family said he has been suffering from amyloidosis, a chronic metabolic disease in which abnormal proteins build up and damage organs such as the heart, kidney and liver.

Israeli divers haul trash from ancient site for Oceans Day: Divers visiting the ancient seaport of Caesarea on Israel's Mediterranean coast occasionally find treasure, but on Friday they searched for trash. Twenty-six scuba-diving volunteers removed about 100 pounds of garbage from between the sunken pillars and submerged ruins of the historic site of Caesarea Maritima as part of a United Nations World Oceans Day initiative. Dozens of other volunteers at sites along Israel's Mediterranean coast and on the Red Sea reefs in the Israeli resort of Eilat removed an additional 330 pounds of trash, including plastics, glass and old fishing nets.

Czech police seize 1,852 pounds of cocaine: Czech police seized 1,852 pounds of cocaine hidden among bananas delivered to several supermarkets, police said Friday. "Supermarket workers found molded cocaine cubes in boxes with bananas this afternoon," police said on Twitter, where it also posted pictures of some of the seized drugs. Police said the shipment would have a value of $85.15 million on the black market.

— From news services

