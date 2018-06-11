SYRIA

U.N. fears worse to come after Idlib strikes

The U.N. humanitarian agency’s top official for Syria expressed concern Monday about recent airstrikes in rebel-held Idlib province, warning that “we may have not seen the worst of the crisis” in Syria even after seven years of war.

Panos Moumtzis of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said military escalation could make Idlib’s situation “much more complicated and brutal” than in other conflict zones in Syria.

Over the past years, tens of thousands of Syrians have been displaced from other parts of Syria into Idlib, which borders Turkey. Moumtzis’s comments came three days after an airstrike on the northwestern village of Zardana killed more than 40 people in one of the deadliest attacks in Idlib province this year.

On Sunday, activists and a war monitor said at least 10 people were killed in airstrikes in Taftanaz, also in Idlib, while five others were killed in the nearby towns of Binnish, Ariha and Ram Hemdan.

In eastern Syria on Monday, Syrian troops backed by Russian air forces repelled a militant attack on the historic town of Palmyra, according to state news agency SANA.

The agency did not say who carried out the attack, but the Islamic State group has a presence nearby and in the past has captured the town twice and destroyed some of its invaluable archaeological sites.

— Associated Press

MIDDLE EAST

Qatar files case against UAE in top U.N. court

Qatar said Monday it has filed a case against the United Arab Emirates at the United Nations’ highest court, accusing Abu Dhabi of “discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens” amid a year-long boycott of Doha by four Arab nations.

The case before The Hague-based International Court of Justice focuses on the UAE’s decision to expel Qatari citizens, block Qatar from accessing its airspace and other matters arising as part of an ongoing diplomatic dispute, Doha said in a statement.

“Today’s application is the first step in bringing an end to these violations,” said Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

Cases at the court generally take months or years to complete. However, requests for provisional measures like those requested by Qatar are dealt with more quickly.

An Emirati minister dismissed the filing as a stunt.

— Associated Press

Peace talks on Ukraine get underway in Berlin: The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany met in Berlin for talks on bringing an end to the fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The focus of the meeting was on implementing an unfulfilled peace accord reached in Minsk, Belarus, in 2015 and the possibility of bringing U.N. peacekeepers to the region where conflict has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014. The talks were the first held by the "Normandy" group in more than a year.

Bahrain law curtailing candidacies goes into effect: Bahrain's king has enacted a law banning members of outlawed political parties, felons and convicts who later had received royal pardons from running in elections. King Hamad bin Isa

al-Khalifa's decision effectively blocks Bahrain's opposition from taking part in parliamentary elections likely to take place in November. The parliament, stacked with government loyalists, earlier passed the law enacted by the king.

Migrants removed from another French camp: Authorities cleared 336 migrants from a makeshift camp outside Dunkirk and assigned them to reception centers in northern France. The closure came just weeks after 400 migrants were transferred to centers from a local gym, where they were temporarily sheltered after another camp was shut. The town of Grande-Synthe, the site of the two evacuations, is a

way station for some migrants, many of them Iraqi Kurds, seeking passage to Britain.

Ex-Panamanian president extradited: Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli returned to Panama to face political espionage and other charges after being extradited from the United States, Panama's Foreign Ministry said. Martinelli, 66, was president from 2009 to 2014 and had been jailed in Miami since his arrest at his home last June. He is accused of embezzlement and illegally monitoring phone calls and other communications.

Deadly Rift Valley Fever reported again in Kenya: Five people in Kenya have died of the Rift Valley Fever disease in the past week, a local health official said, in the first reports of the disease since an outbreak killed more than 200 people a decade ago. The highly contagious disease is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes or close contact with contaminated animals' blood or organs, according to the World Health Organization.

Girl stabbed, killed in German park: Police said a 15-year-old girl of Romanian origin was fatally stabbed in a park in the German city of Viersen, and a suspect is in custody. The DPA news agency reported that a 25-year-old Turkish man who was known to police turned himself in Monday evening.

Bulgarian cow escapes death sentence: Bulgaria agreed to spare the life of Penka the cow after plans to kill her for crossing E.U. borders without paperwork triggered an outcry. Penka wandered away from her herd near the Bulgarian village of Mazarachevo last month, crossing out of the bloc into Serbia. When she was returned two weeks later, authorities said she would have to be put down as she had violated guidelines for animals entering the European Union to have health papers.

— From news services