RUSSIA

Investigative journalist freed after protests

Russian authorities dropped charges Tuesday against an investigative reporter whose arrest last week sparked protests and an unprecedented wave of media solidarity, with even pro-Kremlin outlets expressing doubt over the actions of police.

The announcement by Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev represented a stunning reversal by Russia’s powerful security agencies and marked a rare bow to public outrage by the Kremlin.

And it was an unexpected victory for a journalism community that has seen media freedoms recede for two decades in Russia.

Forensic tests found no proof that the journalist, Ivan Golunov, committed drug-related crimes, Kolokoltsev said. Several hours later, Golunov walked free, greeted by a throng of cameras and cheers.

The police officers involved in Golunov’s arrest will be investigated, Kolokoltsev said.

— Anton Troianovski

MEXICO

9 killed in 2 firefights near border in Sonora

Mexican authorities said nine people were killed and a child was wounded in two gun battles in the northern border state of Sonora.

State prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that the first firefight took place the previous afternoon in Agua Prieta, across the border from Douglas, Ariz. Four men and a woman were found dead in two cars and lying on a street. Some were clad in tactical vests, and assault rifles were recovered at the scene.

About two hours later, more gunfire erupted on a highway in nearby Naco. Four men were found shot dead in a car with Arizona license plates. A 12-year-old boy suffered a minor wound from a stray bullet.

Police were investigating the incidents.

— Associated Press

TUNISIA

Authorities refuse to let migrants off boat

A rescue boat carrying around 75 migrants, most of them from Bangladesh, has been stuck off Tunisia for 12 days after authorities refused to let them disembark, the Red Crescent said Tuesday.

The Egyptian boat rescued the migrants in Tunisian waters, but authorities in the governorate of Medinine say its migrant centers are too crowded to allow them to come ashore, leaving the vessel about 15 miles from the coastal city of Zarzis.

A government source said the migrants had refused food and medical aid and were demanding that they be allowed to cross into Europe — their likely target when the group set off.

Red Crescent official Mongi Slim said that doctors had reached the boat to provide medical help but that some in the group had refused aid. “After 12 days at sea, the migrants are in a bad condition,” he said.

— Reuters

Mali massacre victims included 24 children: Bodies recovered from a massacre of almost 100 people by a Malian ethnic militia included at least 24 children, many of them shot in the back, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse said during a visit to the crime scene. Attackers believed to belong to the Fulani ethnic group raided the rival Dogon village of Sobane Da in central Mali between Sunday and Monday. They killed at least 95 people and burned houses to the ground in an escalation of the tit-for-tat ethnic slaughter that has engulfed the mostly Saharan nation this year. Violence between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders has killed hundreds since January, including an attack in March in which gunmen killed more than 150 Fulani, one of the worst acts of bloodshed in Mali's recent history.

Envoy says Sudan talks to resume; protests suspended: Sudan's military and opposition groups have agreed to resume talks on the formation of a transitional council, an Ethiopian envoy said, as an opposition alliance said it was suspending its campaign of civil disobedience and strikes. Sudan's ruling military council also agreed to release political prisoners as a confidence-building measure, special envoy Mahmoud Dirir told reporters in Khartoum. The steps appeared to show a softening of positions after talks between the two sides collapsed in the wake of the violent dispersal of a protest sit-in June 3. The crackdown, in which dozens of people were killed, dealt a blow to hopes of a transition toward elections after the overthrow of strongman Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April following months of protests.

Macron to send new tree to Trump after oak died: French President Emmanuel Macron downplayed the death of an oak tree he had offered President Trump last year, saying that people shouldn't read symbols into everything and that he would send the U.S. leader a new tree. The two men celebrated ties between the United States and France during Macron's state visit in April 2018 by planting the oak sapling on the grounds of the White House. It was later dug up and put in quarantine as required for a plant brought from a foreign country to the United States. It reportedly died during the quarantine period.

— From news services