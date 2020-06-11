Prime Minister Hassan Diab canceled his meetings for Friday and called an emergency session to discuss the financial crisis, while the central bank governor urged currency exchanges to stick to the rate he had ordered.

The Lebanese pound tumbled to more than 6,000 to the dollar, down from 4,000 on the black market. The pound had maintained a fixed rate of 1,500 to the dollar for nearly 30 years.

The crash appeared to reflect the growing shortage of foreign currency but also signaled panic over new U.S. sanctions that will affect neighboring Syria and a lack of trust in the government’s management of the crisis.

The heavily indebted government has been in talks for weeks with the International Monetary Fund, but there are no signs of an imminent deal.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

U.N.: 94,000 displaced by war since January

The U.N. refugee agency announced Thursday that fighting has forced more than 94,000 people to flee their homes in war-torn Yemen since January, a grim statistic reflecting the devastation brought on by the civil war in the Arab world’s most impoverished country.

The report came as fierce clashes erupted in Yemen’s southern province Thursday between Saudi-backed government forces and separatists funded by the United Arab Emirates, leaving more than 85 fighters dead, according to security officials, and displacing dozens more families.

The fighting, just east of the capital of Abyan province, Zinjibar, marks a significant escalation between the two sides — nominal allies in the five-year-old war against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control the country’s north.

— Associated Press

Abolition monument defaced in France: Vandals have defaced a monument in southern France celebrating the abolition of slavery, in an apparent response to calls for the removal of monuments to historical figures tied to colonialism and the slave trade. The bronze monument in the city of Pau, showing a black person in chains looking to the sky, was doused in white paint, and a paint can bearing the words "White Lives Matter" in English was left nearby, a city official said. France abolished slavery in 1848 but before that had a significant slave trade, shipping over 1 million Africans to colonies in the Americas.

Temple in Thailand bans foreigners: One of Thailand's major tourist attractions is barring entry to foreigners for fear they could spread the coronavirus. Signs at the main gate of Wat Pho, the Buddhist temple adjacent to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, said in English: "Open for Thai only," "Only Thai people" and "Now not open for foreigners." The temple is best known for housing the 151-foot-long Reclining Buddha.

Three Kenyan police officers arrested in attack on woman: Kenyan detectives have arrested three police officers for allegedly whipping a woman and dragging her along behind a motorbike, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said, after footage of the incident went viral online. The video of police beating Mercy Cherono, 21, emerged after several days of small protests in the Kenyan capital over extrajudicial police killings in Kenya and against U.S. police actions in the death of George Floyd. Last week, Kenya's Independent Police Oversight Authority said preliminary inquiries showed that police appeared to be responsible for 15 deaths since March 27, when Kenya imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew to fight the coronavirus.

Moscow offers voters a chance at gift certificates: Moscow's city government is offering residents the chance to win gift certificates for voting in a national constitutional referendum next month that would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for two more terms. The head of the capital's trade and services department said voters will be able to enter a raffle for 2 million gift certificates good for store items, parking and other services. Surveys show support across Russia for the ballot measures at 45 percent, with more than 20 percent undecided.

