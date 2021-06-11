The council is allied with the internationally recognized government in a civil war against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. But clashes have often erupted between government forces and the separatists.
MALI
French troops kill key al-Qaeda figure
French forces killed an al-Qaeda leader during an operation in the Sahel region of Africa, Defense Minister Florence Parly said Friday, vowing to keep a substantial military presence in the region a day after President Emmanuel Macron ordered a drawdown.
Parly said Baye ag Bakabo, who she said was responsible for the deaths of journalists Claude Verlon and Ghislaine Dupont in Mali in 2013, was killed June 5.
Macron had said France’s operation battling militants in the Sahel would end, with troops joining international efforts.
“France’s military engagement will remain very significant,” Parly said Friday, declining to give details on troop reductions.
More than 200 migrants intercepted off Libya: Over 200 migrants bound for Europe were picked up by Libya's coast guard just off the country's shore, a U.N. spokeswoman said. Safa Msehli of the International Organization for Migration tweeted that the migrants were expected to be sent to Libyan detention centers where they are usually "extorted and abused." So far this year, 11,000 migrants have been detained by Libya under "appalling conditions," she added. Libya has become the major transit point for African and Arab migrants hoping to reach Europe. Thousands have drowned. Others have been returned to Libya to be left at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers, rights groups say.
Spanish rescuers search sea for missing child: Rescuers were searching the waters off Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands for a 1-year-old girl after a body that was reportedly confirmed to be her 6-year-old sister was found weighed down in the ocean, to an outpouring of rage and grief on the island. Their father, Tomás G., is the main suspect in the disappearance of Olivia, 6, and Anna, 1, after failing to return them to their mother as agreed in April. He is also missing. Fingerprint checks confirmed that the body found in the sea was that of Olivia, according to judicial sources cited by El País newspaper. All of the family members are Tenerife residents.
Store chain says Polish workers found cocaine in banana boxes: Supermarket chain Carrefour said it notified local police after employees at one of its Warsaw stores found suspicious parcels in a delivery of bananas, which police later confirmed to be cocaine. Carrefour said in an email to Reuters that it was cooperating with an official investigation. Warsaw police said the packages contained more than 160 kilograms of cocaine worth about $8.14 million.
