EUROPE

Italy, France spar over migrant rescue ship

Italy’s populist government on Tuesday lashed out at France for criticizing its refusal to allow safe harbor for a rescue ship with 629 migrants and instead sending two military vessels to escort the ship on a days-long voyage to Spain.

The standoff over the fate of the Aquarius, turned away by Italy and Malta but welcomed by Spain, has raised political tensions in Europe. The new Italian government wants neighboring countries to share more of the burden of migrant arrivals.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s office said in a statement, “Italy cannot accept hypocritical lessons from countries that on the topic of immigration have always preferred to turn their heads.” It singled out France, whose leader earlier was quoted as calling Italy’s response “cynical,” as having “much more rigid and cynical” policies on migrant arrivals.

Hundreds of the migrants aboard the Aquarius were transferred late Tuesday to two ships operated by the Italian navy and coast guard, which will accompany the rescue ship to the Spanish port of Valencia about 900 miles away.

Italy’s dramatic move to block the 629 migrants comes as migrant arrivals in the country are at a five-year low.

— Associated Press

IRAN

Europe urged to act

to save nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned world powers on Tuesday that it was impossible for Tehran to stay in the nuclear deal if it cannot benefit from the accord after the U.S. withdrawal.

In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Rouhani said that he was satisfied with Europe’s stance, especially French efforts to salvage the 2015 deal, but that “such statements should be combined with actions and tangible measures.”

“If Iran cannot benefit from the [nuclear] deal, then it’s practically impossible to stay in the accord,” the official Islamic Republic News Agency quoted Rouhani as saying in a phone call with the French president.

The pact between Iran and world powers eased sanctions on Tehran. In return, Iran scaled back its nuclear activities.

Since President Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in May, European signatories — France, Britain and Germany — have been scrambling to ensure that Iran retains enough benefits to persuade it not to withdraw.

Macron’s office said he had told Rouhani that France remained committed to the deal but that Tehran must “fulfill its obligations without any ambiguity.”

— Reuters

ISRAEL

Mining of social media foiled plots, official says

Israeli authorities have foiled more than 200 Palestinian attacks by monitoring social media and sifting through vast amounts of data to identify prospective assailants ahead of time, according to Israel’s public security minister.

These preemptive actions put Israel at the forefront of an increasingly popular — and controversial — trend among intelligence and law enforcement agencies worldwide to use big-data technology to track would-be criminals. The tactics have drawn Palestinian condemnation and questions about civil liberties.

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian official in the West Bank, called the Israeli profiling techniques “horrific” and an “added dimension” to Israeli control over Palestinian lives.

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said the use of algorithms and other technology, including facial-recognition devices and smart cameras that detect suspicious behavior in real time, has been an important factor in lowering the number of attacks in Israel in recent years.

His ministry, working with the Justice Ministry and the Shin Bet internal security agency, also has created a team to scour an “ocean of data” on social media for objectionable content and to identify intended attackers before they act.

The system has nabbed more than 200 people who Erdan said confessed that they were planning attacks. Suspects have included Palestinians and Arab citizens of Israel. There were no figures on how many innocent people were misidentified as potential suspects. But Erdan’s office said that in such cases, the people are quickly released.

— Associated Press

Israel evicts settlers from illegal West Bank homes: Israeli police evacuated Jewish settlers from 15 homes built illegally on private Palestinian land in the West Bank. Dozens of settlers protested, with some throwing stones and bottles at police. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that three officers were lightly wounded and that two protesters were arrested. Israel's Supreme Court ordered the eviction in 2016.

— From news services