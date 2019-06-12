RUSSIA

Protesters arrested a day after journalist's release

Police in Russia’s capital detained several hundred protesters Wednesday, a day after the authorities freed an investigative journalist who was jailed on trumped-up drug charges.

Wednesday’s protest had been scheduled to call for the freedom of Ivan Golunov, a reporter for news outlet Meduza who insisted that drugs had been planted on him when he was detained last week. Even though officials dropped the charges against Golunov on Tuesday after an unprecedented public outcry, more than 1,000 people still took to Moscow’s streets to highlight the injustice they say an untold number of less well-known Russians face.

The tough police response suggested that the Kremlin was determined to keep public dissent in check despite Tuesday’s striking reversal.

Two hours into the protest, police said they had arrested more than 200 out of 1,200 protesters, according to the Interfax news agency. OVD-Info, a group that monitors detentions, later said more than 420 people had been detained.

— Anton Troianovski

BRITAIN

May pledges deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions

In one of her final acts as prime minister, Theresa May pledged Wednesday to pass legislation that will commit Britain to eliminating its contribution to climate change by 2050, making it the first of the Group of Seven advanced economies to do so.

Environmental groups welcomed the announcement but raised concerns about how, exactly, Britain plans to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Others said the target was not ambitious enough or would be impossible to achieve.

May is keen to cement a legacy beyond Brexit in her final weeks as prime minister. She resigned as party leader Friday and will officially step down as head of government once her successor is picked, mostly likely in

late July.

— Karla Adam

Israel closes Gaza's offshore waters to Palestinian fishermen: The Israeli military said it is taking the rare step of closing the Gaza Strip's offshore waters to Palestinian fishermen until further notice in response to incendiaries launched into Israel in recent days. COGAT, the Israeli Defense Ministry body controlling the crossings with the coastal enclave, announced that "due to the continuous launching of incendiary balloons and kites from the Gaza Strip towards Israel," Israel will bar Gazans from using the territory's coastal waters. Israel often restricts the offshore fishing zone in response to cross-border violence. Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade of Gaza since the Islamist militant group Hamas took power in 2007. A cease-fire struck by Israel and Hamas in May to end the worst round of fighting since 2014 has largely held.

Sudanese protesters end general strike; U.S. names special envoy: Activists officially called off a general strike and civil disobedience campaign as more businesses reopened and traffic returned to its normal bustle in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, following last week's deadly clampdown by security forces on pro-democracy demonstrators. Meanwhile, the United States announced the appointment of retired veteran diplomat Donald Booth as a special envoy for Sudan. The State Department said Booth, who previously served as U.S. special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, had started his job by accompanying the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Tibor Nagy, to Khartoum late Wednesday. Ethi­o­pia, which also has stepped in to try to end the political crisis, said the ruling military council and the protesters seeking civilian rule had agreed to resume their talks soon.

Mali dramatically lowers toll in village massacre: Two days after Mali's government announced that almost 100 villagers were killed in an overnight massacre, officials have lowered the death toll to 35, saying they had confused reports of missing people with fatalities. Twenty-four of the victims were children, authorities said, citing a count carried out by police and doctors. But some community leaders insisted that the initial figure was correct, arguing that investigators hadn't uncovered every body in dwellings torched by gunmen. The bloodshed comes as Mali grapples with surging extremist violence and ethnic tensions.

— From news services