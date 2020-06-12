No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place while people were buying fruit from street vendors. The slain victim was a fruit seller. Among the 15 wounded were three children, police officer Mohammad Afzal said.

— Associated Press

AUSTRALIA

Leader apologizes for 'no slavery' claim

Australia’s prime minister apologized Friday to critics who accuse him of denying the country’s history of slavery, as a state government announced it will remove a former Belgian king’s name from a mountain range as part of a global reexamination of racial injustice.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the legacy of British explorer James Cook, who in 1770 charted the site of the first British penal colony in Australia, which became present-day Sydney.

“When Australia was established . . . it was a pretty brutal place, but there was no slavery in Australia,” Morrison, who represents the Sydney electoral district of Cook in Parliament, told Sydney radio station 2BG.

He made a rare apology Friday after critics pointed out that tens of thousands of South Pacific islanders had been forced to labor in Australia in the 19th century, and Australian indigenous people had been forced to work for wages that were never paid.

— Associated Press

Tear gas fired as crowd seizes Kenyan pop star's body: Hundreds of Kenyans defied tear gas and riot police Friday to carry off the body of popular singer Bernard Obonyo, trying to prevent a swift burial under rules for suspected coronavirus cases, which the crowd said would be disrespectful. Mourners and fans of Obonyo, whose stage name was Abenny Jachiga, swarmed the cemetery, preventing the singer's funeral from taking place in Kisumu city in western Kenya. Rules imposed for suspected coronavirus infection require bodies to be buried within 24 hours of death, with only five relatives in attendance. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, which removed the body from the graveyard and took it to a mortuary.

Popular 25-year-old Ugandan gorilla killed at UNESCO park: Ugandan wildlife authorities have detained four men in the killing of a 25-year-old male gorilla, the leader of a gorilla group and hugely popular with tourists. The silverback gorilla, named Rafiki, went missing June 1 in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. His body was found the next day. The park, a UNESCO world heritage site near Uganda's border with Congo, is a patch of dense tropical forest that is home to primates, elephants, antelopes and other wildlife.

Outrage in Venezuela after prize racehorse butchered: In his prime, the coffee-hued Venezuelan racehorse known as Ocean Bay thundered down tracks and snatched up the nation's most prestigious titles. His end this week has outraged many: The stallion was stolen and butchered in what horse owners say is becoming an increasingly common crime in a nation where many are going hungry amid a severe economic contraction. In recent years, farmers, veterinarians and others have reported dozens of similar crimes, but the slaughter of Ocean Bay struck a nerve because the horse was so well known.

— From news services

