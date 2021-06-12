The Syrian Democratic Forces, the U.S.-backed armed force spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG, later said it was not responsible for the attack.
— Reuters
RUSSIA
Putin laughs off 'killer' comments
Russian President Vladimir Putin laughed off the idea that he could be considered a “killer” but expressed a willingness to work with President Biden in an interview with NBC News ahead of the two leaders’ summit Wednesday in Geneva.
In a clip that NBC News posted before airing the full interview Monday, Putin described Biden as a “career man” who has “spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics,” making him a very different type of politician than former president Donald Trump. “It is my great hope that, yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements on behalf of the sitting U.S. president,” Putin said.
In March, George Stephanopoulos of ABC News asked Biden: “So you know Vladimir Putin. You think he’s a killer? Biden responded: “I do.” In the NBC interview, Putin chuckled when asked about the characterization, then said he is used to facing “attacks from all kinds of angles.”
He steered clear of criticizing Biden, saying that “harsh rhetoric” is part of U.S. political culture.
— Antonia Noori Farzan
At least 7 killed in bombings in Kabul: Separate bombs hit two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least seven people and wounding six others, the Interior Ministry said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the Islamic State has carried out similar bombings in the area, including four attacks on four minivans this month that killed at least 18.
Police detain 82 migrants in North Macedonia: Police in North Macedonia say officers discovered 82 migrants hidden in vehicles in two separate operations Friday. North Macedonia is a transit route for migrants heading north from Greece to wealthier European nations. Hundreds of thousands have traveled through the country over the last eight years.
Coronavirus spike triggers restrictions in Moscow: Moscow's mayor ordered a week off for some workplaces and imposed restrictions on many businesses to fight coronavirus infections that have more than doubled in the past week. The national coronavirus task force reported 6,701 new cases of infection in Moscow, compared with 2,936 on June 6. Nationally, the daily infection tally has spiked by nearly half over the past week to 13,510.
Saudi Arabia will allow 60,000 to partake in hajj: Saudi Arabia announced this year's hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Those taking part must be vaccinated, the ministry said. In last year's hajj, as few as 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected. Normally, up to 2 million Muslims partake.
Chinese elephant pack moves away from provincial capital: China's famed wandering elephants are on the move again, heading southwest. The direction of their travel could be a good sign, since authorities are hoping to lead them back to their original home in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture southwest of Kunming. The group had left the wildlife reserve a year ago and trekked 300 miles northward.
— From news services