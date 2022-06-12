World Digest: June 12, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

South: North test-fired suspected artillery shots Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight North Korea test-fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for greater defense capability to cope with outside threats. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected several flight trajectories believed to be North Korean artillery on Sunday morning.

The North’s artillery tests draw less outside attention than its missile launches. But its forward-deployed long-range artillery guns are a serious security threat to South Korea’s populous metropolitan region, which is only 25 to 30 miles from the border with North Korea.

The suspected artillery launches were the latest in a spate of weapons tests by North Korea this year in what experts call an attempt to pressure Washington and Seoul to relax sanctions against Pyongyang and make other concessions.

South Korean and U.S. officials recently said North Korea had almost completed preparations for its first nuclear test in about five years. In March, North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland in breach of a 2018 moratorium on big missile tests.

— Associated Press

Legislators from Sadr's bloc quit parliament

Dozens of lawmakers who make up the biggest bloc in Iraq’s parliament resigned Sunday amid a prolonged political impasse, plunging the divided nation into political uncertainty.

The 73 lawmakers from powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request, to protest a political deadlock that has persisted eight months after general elections were held.

Sadr, a maverick leader who led an insurgency against U.S. forces after the 2003 invasion, emerged as the winner in the October vote.

The election was held several months earlier than expected, in response to mass protests that broke out in late 2019 over endemic corruption, poor services and unemployment.

The vote was a blow for Sadr’s Iran-backed Shiite rivals, who lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the results.

Sadr has been intent on forming a majority government that excludes them. But he has not been able to corral enough lawmakers to parliament to get the two-thirds majority needed to elect Iraq’s next president — a necessary step ahead of naming the next prime minister and selecting a cabinet.

— Associated Press

Macron's centrist bloc likely to keep majority

French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance is expected to keep its parliamentary majority after the first round of voting, according to projections Sunday.

Projections based on partial election results showed that at the national level, Macron’s party and its allies got about 25 percent to 26 percent of the vote. That made them neck-in-neck with a new leftist coalition. Yet Macron’s candidates are projected to win in a greater number of districts than their rivals, giving him a majority.

More than 6,000 candidates were running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election.

Consumer concerns about rising inflation have dominated the campaign, but still voter enthusiasm has been muted. That was reflected Sunday, with fewer than half of France’s 48.7 million voters casting ballots.

After Macron’s reelection in May, his coalition was seeking an absolute majority to enable it to implement his campaign pledges, which include tax cuts and raising the retirement age from 62 to 65.

Yet Sunday’s projections show Macron’s party and allies could have trouble securing more than half the seats in the Assembly this time around. A government with a large but not absolute majority would be able to rule but would have to seek some support from opposition legislators.

Polling agencies estimated that Macron’s centrists could win 255 to about 300 seats.

— Associated Press

9 arrested in assault on women in China: Chinese authorities arrested nine people on suspicion of violently assaulting several women at a restaurant after surveillance footage of the attack sparked outrage. Footage from the restaurant in northern Hebei province showed one of the men approaching a table where four women were seated and placing his hand on a woman's back. She rebuffed him several times before he flew into a rage and slapped her, prompting her to fight back. A brawl ensued, with a group of men entering the restaurant and brutally attacking the woman and her dining partners .

— From news services

