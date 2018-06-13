SYRIA

OPCW: Sarin, chlorine likely used in early 2017

The global chemical weapons watchdog said Wednesday that the nerve agent sarin and toxic chemical chlorine were “very likely” used as weapons in two attacks in central Syria in March 2017, the latest confirmation of chemical attacks in the civil war.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said its fact-finding mission probing alleged attacks in Syria found that “sarin was very likely used as a chemical weapon in the south of Latamneh” in Hama province on March 24, 2017, and that chlorine was very likely used a day later at and near Latamneh Hospital.

The team is not mandated to apportion blame. The OPCW said its findings were based on witness testimony and analysis of samples.

Days after the Latamneh strikes, sarin was used in an attack at nearby Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province, killing scores.

Physicians for Human Rights reported the hospital attack last year, saying the Latamneh facility — built into a cave to protect from airstrikes — was hit by barrel bombs. PHR said at the time that the attack caused only minor damage, but people inside the hospital later testified that at least one of the bombs contained a chemical agent.

— Associated Press

MACEDONIA

President won't sign off on name-change deal

Macedonia’s president said Wednesday that he would not sign off on a historic deal that would change the country’s name, the most potentially disruptive reaction so far to the agreement with Greece.

President Gjorge Ivanov said the agreement, under which Macedonia would be renamed the Republic of North Macedonia, gave too many concessions to Greece.

“Such a harmful agreement, which is unique in the history of mankind, is shameful and unacceptable for me,” Ivanov said in a television address.

The deal, which was reached by the prime ministers of the two countries, is expected to be signed by their foreign ministers this weekend. After that, Macedonia’s parliament would vote on it, and, if it is approved, Ivanov’s signature would be needed.

If the president refuses to sign, the deal would return to the parliament for another vote. Ivanov would have to sign off on the agreement if it is passed a second time.

The name dispute has roused strong nationalist sentiments.

Greece argues that the term “Macedonia” implies a claim on the territory and ancient heritage of its own northern province of the same name — the birthplace of Alexander the Great.

The two prime ministers’ efforts to forge an agreement face strong dissent, with opponents on both sides staging protests.

— Associated Press

Iraq's Sadr joins forces with Iran-backed coalition: Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose coalition won the most seats in last month's parliamentary elections in Iraq, has announced an alliance with an Iran-backed coalition ahead of negotiations to form a new government. The move, announced by Sadr and Hadi al-Amiri of the Fatah coalition, came as a surprise as Sadr has been touting himself as a nationalist leader who opposes Iranian influence in Iraq. The new alliance controls 101 seats, far from the 165 required for a majority.

Iran detains a top rights lawyer: Authorities in Iran detained a prominent rights lawyer who had recently defended women protesting the obligatory Islamic headscarf. Nasrin Sotoudeh was taken from her home, according to her husband, Reza Khandan, who said she managed to call him after she was detained. Khandan said she was told she would serve a five-year sentence at Tehran's Evin prison after being convicted in absentia. "I have no idea what the sentence was related to," he said. Sotoudeh is an outspoken critic of Iran's judiciary.

— From news services