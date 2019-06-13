PHILIPPINES

Boat sinking prompts protest to Beijing

The Philippines protested a Chinese vessel hitting a Philippine fishing boat in disputed waters, a serious blip in the warming friendship between Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Beijing.

The fishing boat FB Gimber1 was anchored when it sank Sunday near Reed Bank in the South China Sea, an area claimed by both nations. Its crew of 22 was left at sea but later saved by a passing vessel from Vietnam.

The Philippine Defense Department condemned “the cowardly action” by the Chinese vessel Wednesday, just as the Philippines celebrated its Independence Day.

Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin announced in a tweet Thursday that he had filed a diplomatic protest.

The incident tests Duterte’s embrace of Beijing, a major partner in his economic policy and infrastructure program. Since Duterte’s rise to power in 2016, his administration has dialed down on its protests of China’s increasing military presence in the area.

— Regine Cabato

SUDAN

Coup attempts foiled, military rulers say

Sudan’s military rulers said Thursday that they had thwarted several coup attempts against them.

Two groups that had attempted coups had been arrested, the transitional military council’s spokesman said. One consisted of five people, while the other had more than 12 members, he said.

The military rulers also said that some officers had been arrested for their involvement in the deadly dispersal of a protest sit-in in Khartoum last week. They said that an investigation into the attack had concluded and that results would be announced Saturday.

— Reuters

TAIWAN

President holds off primary challenger

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen successfully fended off a surprise primary challenge from her former premier Thursday, giving a boost to her policies to counter China going into January’s election.

Tsai’s personal popularity had been declining since her landslide election victory in 2016, and polls suggested she might have struggled to win reelection. But the primary outcome indicated support for her efforts to balance relations with China while seeking closer relations with the United States as a counterweight to Beijing.

Tsai has rejected China’s push for unification talks on a possible Hong Kong-style “one country, two systems” basis. China has responded by flying military aircraft near Taiwan and trying to shrink Taiwan’s diplomatic ties around the world.

— Nick Aspinwall

Mali's president visits massacre site: Vowing once again to crack down on spiraling insecurity, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta visited the site of an ethnic massacre in central Mali in which gunmen killed dozens of people. Attackers believed to belong to the Fulani ethnic group raided the ethnic Dogon village of Sobane Da on Sunday and Monday, killing 35 people, according to the government, although a local authority maintains that the real figure is 95 deaths. Neither has produced evidence for its toll.

Mexican journalist rescued after abduction: Kidnapped journalist Miranda Cogco was rescued by security forces in the gulf coast state of Veracruz hours after he was taken by armed men outside his home, Mexican officials and the journalist said. Police said they intercepted a suspicious vehicle traveling on a dirt road late Wednesday and a shootout ensued between officers and three apparent captors, who fled on foot. Cogco was kidnapped early Wednesday in the city of Boca del Rio. He was treated for minor injuries.

— From news services