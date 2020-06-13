Earlier in the day, North Korean Foreign Ministry official Kwon Jong Gun said the South should stop its “nonsensical” talk about denuclearization and vowed to expand the North’s military capabilities.

The North over the past week declared it will cut off all government and military communication with the South and threatened to abandon the 2018 peace agreements.

— Associated Press

At least 10 dead, 117 injured in truck explosion in China: A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China, killing 10 people and injuring 117 others, state media said. The truck veered off the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities. Some nearby houses and factory workshops collapsed, the Wenling city government said in a social media post. Xinhua did not say what the truck was carrying.

Migrants feared drowned off Libyan coast: A dozen people were missing and feared drowned off the coast of Libya after a boat carrying about three dozen migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, a U.N. official said. Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said the capsizing occurred off the coastal town of Zawiyah. She said that among the missing were two children, and that at least 20 migrants from Chad, Nigeria, Egypt and Sudan were rescued and returned to Libya. She added that the migrants had no life jackets and that the boat was in poor condition and capsized shortly after setting off.

Mexico judge orders arrest of officer in shooting of American teen: A Mexican judge has ordered a police officer who fatally shot a 16-year-old Mexican American boy to be held in preventive detention while he is investigated for alleged murder. The boy, Alexander Martínez Gómez, was shot in the head by a police officer in southern Mexico on Tuesday night. Born in North Carolina, he had been living with his mother in Acatlan de Perez Figueroa, a town in Oaxaca state, and was out with friends on motorcycles at the time of the shooting. The police officer was in a patrol driving with its vehicle lights off when it blocked the way of the youths, according to prosecutors. The officer then got out with a shotgun and opened fire, they said.