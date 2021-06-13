“This is not a transition to dictatorship, it is a dictatorship in every way,” former general and Sandinista dissident Hugo Torres said in a telephone interview before he was arrested Sunday.
Police also arrested ex-Sandinista dissident Dora María Téllez and another opposition leader, Ana Margarita Vijil.
Tellez’s arrest is a major step. She was among those who led the Sandinista assault on Congress in 1978 during Anastasio Somoza’s dictatorship, taking legislators hostage in a bid to secure the release of jailed comrades.
After Somoza’s overthrow, Tellez served as health minister in the first Sandinista government, which ruled from 1979 to 1990. She later split with Ortega.
On Saturday, police arrested Tamara Dávila, who was active in Unamos, a movement formed by former Sandinistas angered by Ortega’s autocratic ways, nepotism and perpetual reelections. On Sunday, police also arrested Suyen Barahona, the leader of Unamos.
Ortega has already arrested four potential opposition candidates who might have challenged his bid for a fourth consecutive term.
JORDAN
2 confidants of royal charged with sedition
The prosecutor of Jordan’s state security court on Sunday filed sedition and incitement charges against two confidants of Hamzah bin Hussein, King Abdullah II’s half brother, marking the latest step in a rare palace drama that has rattled the Western-backed kingdom.
Hamzah was put under house arrest in April, and two senior associates — Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid — were arrested amid allegations that they tried to destabilize Jordan with foreign help.
Bin Zaid is a member of the royal family, and Awadallah, a former head of the royal court, reportedly has close ties to Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince.
Hamzah’s fate remains unclear. Several days after Hamzah’s house arrest, Abdullah said that he had resolved the matter with his half brother and that Hamzah was in his own home under the king’s protection.
At the time of his initial house arrest, Hamzah alleged that he was being silenced for exposing the incompetence and corruption of the “ruling system.”
Sunday’s indictment alleged that Hamzah was motivated “by his personal ambition” to rule. Abdullah stripped Hamzah of the title of crown prince in 2004 and gave the position to his oldest son.
The indictment alleged that Hamzah, Awadallah and bin Zaid were in close contact, with a plan to win external support to strengthen Hamzah’s position.
Wildfires blaze in Siberia, Russian Far East: Russian emergency workers fought wildfires burning on more than 210 square miles of territory mostly in Siberia and the Far East. The state agency responsible for fighting forest fires said the largest blaze was in the far-northeast's Sakha republic, where 74,000 acres were on fire. Fires in Siberia's Irkutsk region encompassed about 49,500 acres, the agency said. There were no reports of deaths or residential damage in the sparsely populated regions.
Plan to pardon jailed Catalan leaders spurs protest in Madrid: Thousands of people called for Spain's government to resign over its plan to issue pardons to a dozen separatist leaders convicted for their roles in a 2017 attempt to carve out an independent Catalan state. The demonstration in Madrid was the largest to date against the coalition government led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. It was organized by a civil society group in defense of Spain's unity. Sánchez has defended the potential pardons as a way to bring Catalans and Spaniards closer together after the divisive prosecutions that put nine of the 12 Catalan leaders behind bars.
Militant wanted for beheadings, 3 others killed in Philippines: Troops killed four Abu Sayyaf militants in a gun battle in the southern Philippines, including a commander accused of beheadings, military officials said. Troops backed by police were to serve a warrant for the arrest of Injam Yadah at his home in Sulu province when he and his men opened fire. That sparked a gun battle, a regional military commander said. Yadah had been accused in the kidnappings for ransom of Filipinos and foreigners and in beheadings.
