Plan to pardon jailed Catalan leaders spurs protest in Madrid: Thousands of people called for Spain's government to resign over its plan to issue pardons to a dozen separatist leaders convicted for their roles in a 2017 attempt to carve out an independent Catalan state. The demonstration in Madrid was the largest to date against the coalition government led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. It was organized by a civil society group in defense of Spain's unity. Sánchez has defended the potential pardons as a way to bring Catalans and Spaniards closer together after the divisive prosecutions that put nine of the 12 Catalan leaders behind bars.