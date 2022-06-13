World Digest: June 13, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Trudeau tests positive for virus after summit Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, days after meeting with President Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. “I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating,” Trudeau said in a tweet. “I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots.”

Trudeau arrived in Los Angeles on June 7 after a visit to Colorado Springs with his defense minister to participate in a briefing from members of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. He returned to Canada on Saturday.

Trudeau held a meeting with Biden on Thursday. White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said Biden is not a close contact of Trudeau as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trudeau also met with other U.S. officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Trudeau also tested positive in January. He said he was fully vaccinated and received a third vaccine dose that month.

M23 rebels reportedly seize town in east

M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have seized the eastern town of Bunagana, residents said, in what appears to be the insurgents’ latest gain in its weeks-long offensive against the military.

Bunagana, near the border with Uganda, serves as a hub for international aid groups and the United Nations’ MONUSCO peacekeeping mission. It is a key transit point for imports from as far away as China.

There was no immediate confirmation of Bunagana’s fall from the military. However, security officials believe the town is “under the control of M23” rebels, a police spokesman said.

About a decade ago, M23 rebels seized Goma and held it for weeks. Part of the deal to end that conflict involved integrating rebel fighters into Congo’s military. However, the rebels recently took up arms again, saying the government has not fulfilled its promises.

55 killed in violence blamed on militants

Gunmen killed at least 55 people over the weekend in northern Burkina Faso, authorities in the West African country said Monday.

Attacks linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State are soaring in Burkina Faso, particularly in the north. Islamist militants killed at least 160 people in an attack in Solhan last year.

Although no group claimed the weekend attack, analysts say it was probably carried out by the Islamic State.

In January, mutinous soldiers ousted the democratically elected president, promising to secure the nation. But violence has only increased.

Week of tribal clashes in Darfur reportedly kill 100: Tribal clashes over the past week in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region have killed about 100 people, the U.N. refugee agency and a tribal elder said. Toby Harward, a coordinator with UNHCR, said the fighting grew out of a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur province. Local Arab militias then attacked area villages , he said.

Report finds 196 clerics abused minors in German diocese: A report found that at least 196 clerics in the Catholic Diocese of Münster in western Germany sexually abused minors between 1945 and 2020, adding to findings from other dioceses that have shaken the church in the country. The study pointed to a "massive leadership failure" during the tenures of the diocese's bishops between 1947 and 2008, with officials covering up scandals or making only superficial interventions.

U.S. issues sanctions against 93 Nicaraguan officials: The State Department imposed visa curbs on 93 more Nicaraguan officials for their role in supporting President Daniel Ortega's regime. Ortega jailed dozens of opposition figures en route to winning a fourth straight term on Nov. 7. He also outlawed many nongovernmental organizations. Since then, dozens of opponents have been tried or convicted on vague charges. The State Department said it pulled the visas of judges who convicted the opposition leaders, as well as legislators who cooperated in banning NGOs and civic groups.

