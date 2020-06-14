Many of the attackers appeared to have come from neighboring Chad and Niger, said a member of Monguno’s community safety force. At least three civilians and an unspecified numbers of soldiers were killed, he said.

A separate attack was carried out in the Nganzai area, where residents say about 40 people were killed. A member of the local community safety group said that “about 40 corpses in and around Usmanti village” were recovered.

A third attack was on Zuwo village in the Gubio area, but the number of casualties could not be confirmed because of poor telecommunication services in the area.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Drone strike kills two

extremist commanders

A drone strike in northwestern Syria on Sunday killed two senior commanders with an al-Qaeda-linked group, an opposition war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike was thought to have been carried out by the U.S.-led coalition, which has been targeting extremists in Syria for years.

The drone strike hit a vehicle carrying the two commanders — a Jordanian and a Yemeni — in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel bastion in war-torn Syria. Idlib is dominated by al-Qaeda-linked militants and is also home to 3 million civilians.

The observatory said the men killed were with the al-Qaeda-linked Horas al-Din group, Arabic for “Guardians of Religion.” Horas al-Din members are hardcore al-Qaeda elements who broke away from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest insurgent group in the Idlib enclave.

— Associated Press

Quake in Turkey kills 1, injures 9: An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude shook Bingol province in eastern Turkey, killing one person and injuring nine, officials said. The quake damaged dozens of homes and buildings, Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency said. It said two security guards at a military installation in the region were injured when an observation tower collapsed. One of them later died, the Bingol governor's office said on Twitter. Eight more people were injured in villages in the area.

Israel approves plan for Golan settlement named after Trump: An Israeli cabinet minister said the government has approved plans to build a settlement in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights named after President Trump. Settlements Minister Tzipi Hotovely wrote on Facebook that her ministry will start preparations for Ramat Trump — Hebrew for "Trump Heights" — to house 300 families. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981. Most of the international community considers the move illegal. Trump signed an executive order in March 2019 recognizing the mountainous plateau as Israeli territory.

Russia inaugurates cathedral without mosaics of Putin, Stalin: Russia inaugurated a huge cathedral dedicated to its armed forces that had caused controversy over initial plans to decorate its interior with mosaics depicting President Vladimir Putin and Soviet-era leader Joseph Stalin. Russian Orthodox Church officials said last month that neither would be depicted in the cathedral. The cathedral had been scheduled to open its doors in May, but the event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Swiss women stage protest over domestic violence, pay gap: Women across Switzerland let loose with screams during a national protest, demanding equal treatment and an end to violence at the hands of men. Last year, half a million people marched to highlight the nation's poor record on women's rights. This year's protest was more subdued given coronavirus restrictions. Switzerland has a high quality of life but lags behind other developed economies in women's pay and workplace equality.

— From news services