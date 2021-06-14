New Zealand to apologize for 1970s raids on Pacific people: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government would formally apologize to the Pacific community for aggressive police raids targeting overstayers in the 1970s. The "Dawn Raids," carried out to find, convict and deport overstayers, often took place early in the morning or late at night and routinely included demeaning verbal and physical treatment, Ardern said. The raids targeted people from neighboring Pacific islands suspected of overstaying but never those from Britain or the United States, even though about 40 percent of overstayers at the time were British or American. Ardern said the raids were "discriminatory and have had a lasting negative impact."