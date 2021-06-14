Bensouda wrote in a statement Monday that she filed the request after her office concluded its three-year preliminary examination of the situation. “On the basis of that work, I have determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder has been committed,” she wrote.
Officially, Philippine authorities reported more than 6,000 deaths in government operations between 2016 and 2020. Human rights watchdogs estimate a number up to five times that, and the ICC estimated “between 12,000 and 30,000” killings.
Bensouda also requested that killings between 2011 and 2016 in Davao City, Duterte’s hometown, where he served as mayor, be included in the investigation, as well as allegations of “torture and other inhumane acts” dating to November 2011.
Duterte has repeatedly defended the crackdown as essential to protecting citizens from violent drug dealers.
The Philippines formally left the ICC in 2019, in what critics viewed as an attempt to evade a probe of Duterte’s drug war.
The Philippines’ withdrawal is not expected to affect the case. Bensouda’s statement said the court retains jurisdiction over crimes alleged to have occurred in the country when it was still party to the Rome Statute, which established the court.
— Regine Cabato and Claire Parker
South Africa rejects 2 million J&J vaccine doses: South Africa said it will dispose of 2 million Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that ingredients for the
country's doses may have been contaminated during production in a plant in Baltimore. This marks a major setback in South Africa's vaccine rollout just as a third wave of infections is gathering pace. Early this year, the country rejected about 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that it received from the Serum Institute of India after a small study found that the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild to moderate cases of the coronavirus variant that is dominant in South Africa.
Suspect in killing of 4 Canadian Muslims to face terror charges: A Canadian man who is accused of deliberately running over a Muslim family with his truck, killing four members of the family, will face terrorism charges in addition to murder counts, prosecutors said. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested shortly after the June 6 attack in London, Ontario, a short distance from the city's oldest mosque. Salman Afzaal, his wife, their daughter and Afzaal's mother, were killed. The one survivor of the attack — a 9-year-old boy — remains in a hospital with serious injuries.
New Zealand to apologize for 1970s raids on Pacific people: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government would formally apologize to the Pacific community for aggressive police raids targeting overstayers in the 1970s. The "Dawn Raids," carried out to find, convict and deport overstayers, often took place early in the morning or late at night and routinely included demeaning verbal and physical treatment, Ardern said. The raids targeted people from neighboring Pacific islands suspected of overstaying but never those from Britain or the United States, even though about 40 percent of overstayers at the time were British or American. Ardern said the raids were "discriminatory and have had a lasting negative impact."
France drops sex abuse inquiry into prominent intellectual: French prosecutors have dropped an inquiry into the alleged incestuous sexual abuse of a 14-year-old by a prominent political commentator. The Paris prosecutor's office had been investigating Olivier Duhamel on potential charges of raping his adolescent stepson in the 1980s but said Monday that it could not prosecute because the statute of limitations had run out. The accusations became public in January in a book by Duhamel's stepdaughter, Camille Kouchner, who alleged that he abused her twin brother starting when he was 14. The book sparked an online #MeTooInceste movement in France.
— From news services