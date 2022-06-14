World Digest: June 14, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. lawyer, others convicted of treason Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A Cambodian American lawyer and dozens of members of a now-dissolved opposition party were convicted of treason in a trial that is part of efforts to tame opposition to longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen’s rule. Theary Seng and most of the other defendants were charged over a failed attempt by the leader of the defunct Cambodia National Rescue Party to return from exile in 2019. Cambodian authorities blocked Sam Rainsy’s return and alleged that the 60 defendants were involved in organizing his trip, which Theary Seng and the others have denied.

Cambodian courts are widely believed to be under the influence of Hun Sen, whose authoritarian rule has kept him in power for 37 years. The Cambodia National Rescue Party was the biggest rival of his Cambodian People’s Party before it was disbanded by a court ruling just ahead of elections in 2018 that resulted in a clean sweep by Hun Sen’s party.

Theary Seng was sentenced to six years in jail, and the others received sentences of five to eight years. Many of the 60 defendants had already fled into exile or gone into hiding, and it was not clear how many appeared in court for the verdict. According to Human Rights Watch, 27 defendants who are in exile were tried in absentia.

Theary Seng stood outside the court as the verdict was announced, saying she wanted her arrest to be public and “not in the shadow.”

U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy tweeted that her sentencing and that of the others was deeply troubling.

U.N.: Children killed, tortured in crackdown

Scores of children have been killed in Myanmar since the coup last year, not just in the crossfire of conflict but as deliberate targets of a military willing to inflict immense suffering, a United Nations expert said.

Minors had been beaten and stabbed and had fingernails or teeth removed during interrogation, while some were made to endure mock executions, according to a report from the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews.

The junta has repeatedly accused the United Nations and Western countries of interference and rejected allegations that it is carrying out atrocities.

The report said 250,000 children were displaced by fighting and at least 382 killed or maimed, including by airstrikes or heavy artillery. The report was based on contributions from U.N. agencies, humanitarian and human rights groups, and civil society organizations. “The junta’s attacks on children constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes,” Andrews said.

The United Nations had received information of 142 children being tortured by soldiers, police and pro-army militias, the report said, while there were anecdotal reports of an increase in child labor recruitment.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power last year and launched a fierce crackdown on its opponents, prompting a violent backlash by newly formed resistance groups.

Iranian labor minister resigns amid protests over living costs: Iran's labor minister resigned amid daily nationwide protests by pensioners, merchants and workers over soaring living costs. While it was not clear whether Hojatollah Abdolmaleki's resignation was directly related to the month-long protests, the semiofficial Tasnim news site said it followed "mounting criticism for his handling of the labor market and a meager rise in the retirement pensions." Anti-regime chants, including "death" to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, have been heard in the protests.

Cuba sanctions 381 protesters: Cuba said this week that it has sanctioned 381 people, including 16 people ages 16 to 18, who participated in last summer's protests over food, medicine and power shortages, the Communist-run island's largest since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. Of those sanctioned, 297 have been sentenced to between five and 25 years in prison for sedition, sabotage, robbery with force, and public disorder, according to the attorney general's office. The prosecutor's office noted that 84 individuals were not given prison sentences.

Zimbabwe reporter fined over accreditation for New York Times: A court in Zimbabwe convicted a journalist of breaking immigration laws by allegedly arranging fake accreditation papers for two correspondents for the New York Times, who were on a reporting trip. The court fined Jeffrey Moyo 200,000 Zimbabwe dollars (or $650) and imposed a suspended two-year sentence, according to the Media Institute of Southern Africa. Police arrested Moyo in May 2021, and the two Times journalists were deported. Zimbabwe has a history of harassing journalists who do not work for the state media.

