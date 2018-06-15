GERMANY

Head of scandal-hit asylum agency fired

Germany’s interior minister has dismissed the head of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), which is mired in a scandal over irregularities in making asylum rulings, a spokesman said Friday.

The decision by Horst Seehofer, head of the Bavaria-based Christian Social Union (CSU), comes amid a dispute over immigration that threatens to splinter Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc.

BAMF chief Jutta Cordt had come under criticism after an internal review of 4,568 asylum rulings found that the Bremen branch knowingly and regularly disregarded legal regulations and internal rules.

Merkel and her Christian Democrats (CDU) want to find a European solution to the migration issue ahead of a June 28-29 European Union summit. But the CSU is urging unilateral action. Seehofer wants Germany to refuse entry to migrants who have already registered in countries farther south, a plan Merkel opposes.

The dispute threatens the future of Merkel’s government three months after it took office in a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

— Reuters

ITALY

Rejected migrants on their way to Spain

Saved from death but denied a place to land by Italy, 629 migrants rescued by the charity ship Aquarius are enduring an additional 700-mile trip to Spain that one of the rescuers blamed on “idiotic” politics.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, head of the anti-migration League party, who denied the Aquarius safe harbor, said Thursday that the migrants had no right “to decide where to start and end their cruise.”

Having spent 20 hours in crowded rubber dinghies before being rescued off the coast of Libya, and then a week on the Aquarius with an uncertain future, the migrants faced 13-foot waves early Friday, said Max Avis, the ship’s deputy search-and-rescue chief.

“We have the most vulnerable of the vulnerable on the ship right now, and instead of being taken care of and supported, they’re being used . . . for some idiotic exercise of political influence,” Avis said.

To transport all 629 people to Spain safely, Italy is using two of its vessels in a convoy with the Aquarius, run by a Franco-German charity. The migrants are due to disembark in the port of Valencia on Sunday.

— Reuters

MEXICO

Tropical Storm Carlotta looming

Tropical Storm Carlotta formed in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico’s Acapulco on Friday while the former Hurricane Bud weakened to a tropical depression after passing over the Baja Peninsula.

Carlotta, the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, was forecast to make landfall Saturday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It said the storm could bring torrential rains to the coast of the southern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca, with up to 10 inches possible in some areas.

— Associated Press

Talks resume in Nicaragua amid continuing violence: Talks aimed at resolving a nearly two-month-old political crisis in Nicaragua have resumed amid ongoing unrest. The talks are being mediated by the Catholic Church. Representatives of business, student, civil society and farmers' groups are participating, along with representatives of President Daniel Ortega's government. Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Alvarez said the agenda would focus on human rights and democracy. Ortega's foes have called for his exit from office; his government has likened such demands to an attempted coup. The talks had been suspended since May 23 for lack of progress.

Mother, daughter jailed after admitting to terror plot: A mother and daughter were jailed for planning terrorist attacks in London, including a likely knife rampage. Rizlaine Boular, 22, and Mina Dich, 44, admitted preparing terrorist acts after having been tracked by police as they carried out reconnaissance in central London in April 2017. Boular received a life term with a minimum of 16 years. Dich was given 11 years and nine months.

— From news services