SOMALIA

Explosions kill 11, wound 25 in capital

A pair of explosions rocked Somalia’s capital and left 11 people dead, the country’s police chief said Saturday as the al-Qaeda-linked extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

Another 25 people were wounded, Gen. Bashir Abdi Mohamed told reporters in Mogadishu.

He said the first car bomb went off near a security checkpoint for the presidential palace and was responsible for nine deaths.

The second car bomb killed the driver and his accomplice near a checkpoint on the road to the heavily fortified airport, he said.

The airport is home to a number of diplomatic offices. The palace is a frequent al-Shabab target.

— Associated Press

Sudan's ruling military fails to turn in report on crackdown: The ruling military council failed to announce as promised the findings of its investigation into the Sudanese military's violent dispersal of a protest camp in the capital, Khartoum, on June 3. The council only said that some troops were implicated in the dispersal against the council's will and that they would be held accountable in a public trial. More than 100 people have been killed and hundreds wounded since then, according to protest organizers.

Europeans prepare sanctions against Maduro: Major European nations are considering imposing sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and several top officials for their recent crackdown on political opponents, the Associated Press reported. The financial and travel restrictions are being mulled by a core group of five nations — Britain, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands — before being proposed to the European Council, said diplomats and members of the Venezuelan opposition with knowledge of the plan. Steady progress is being made on building a solid legal case for the restrictions, but the main obstacle is the uncertain impact it could have on a mediation effort by Norway between representatives of Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó, the people added.

Passengers subdue man on Turkish Airlines plane: Passengers on a Turkish Airlines jetliner flying to Sudan had to subdue a man who started screaming a few minutes after takeoff and began smashing at an oxygen mask box and then a cabin window, before pushing flight attendants aside and rushing toward the cockpit. The plane, 2½ hours into its flight, returned to Istanbul, where the man was removed.

— From news services