The prosecutor said the conscripts were shot while fleeing El Eifalun camp on fears that they would be sent to southern Sudan, where Bashir’s Islamist regime was fighting a civil war with rebels.

Poorly trained and poorly equipped conscripts were often sent into the bush to fight the Sudan People’s Liberation Army.

The students were also angry that they had been denied time to spend with their families during an Islamic holiday, according to the prosecutor.

Bashir has been held in jail since he was deposed by the military in April 2019 following a popular uprising.

— Reuters

MEXICO

López Obrador open to selling gas to Venezuela

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that he would be willing to sell gasoline to Venezuela for humanitarian reasons despite U.S. sanctions against the nation.

“Venezuela has not made a request of us, but if it were a humanitarian necessity, we would do it,” he said during a visit to the gulf coast state of Veracruz. “We are free, Mexico is an independent country, sovereign, we make our own decisions, and we don’t get involved in the policies of other countries.

López Obrador’s position could stress relations with the United States, Mexico’s neighbor and largest trading partner.

It is also not clear that Mexico would be in a position to sell gasoline. It is an oil-producing nation, but a lack of refining capacity forces it to buy most of its gasoline from the United States.

The United States has imposed sanctions aimed at choking the administration of Venezuela’s socialist leader, Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves but must import gasoline because production has plummeted.

— Associated Press

IRELAND

Rival parties strike deal to form ruling coalition

Ireland’s long-dominant rival political parties said Monday that they have agreed on terms for a coalition government, four months after an election that shook the political landscape.

The deal will see Fine Gael, the party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, and Fianna Fail, led by Micheal Martin, govern alongside the smaller Green

Party.

Under the proposal, which must be approved by the parties’ memberships, Martin will become taoiseach, or prime minister, national broadcaster RTE reported. He will serve until the end of 2022 and then hand the job back to Varadkar.

The left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein looks set to be shut out of the Irish government despite an electoral breakthrough that saw it win the largest share of the votes in February’s election.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have dominated Ireland’s politics since it won independence from Britain a century ago. The centrist parties have long shunned Sinn Fein because of its historical ties to the Irish Republican Army and decades of violence in Northern Ireland. But Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are also bitter rivals that had never formed a government together.

— Associated Press

U.S. Air Force pilot dies in crash off England: The pilot of a fighter jet that crashed into the North Sea, off the coast of northern England, has been found dead, the U.S. Air Force said. The pilot's name will not be released until all next-of-kin notifications have been made. Rescuers found the wreckage of the jet, which was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed. Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing.

Prosecutors arrest Bolsonaro backer after threats: The leader of a group that backs Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was detained on suspicion of raising funds for anti-democratic actions that could imperil national security. Prosecutors did not detail the allegations against Sara Fernanda Giromini, better known as Sara Winter, though she has threatened to punch a Supreme Court justice on several occasions. Giromini, 27, leads a group that has held demonstrations vociferously defending Bolsonaro's conservative policies and denouncing the Supreme Court and Congress for blocking them.

