“We’ve decided to pause temporarily the recurring mobilizations that we have been doing on Wednesdays,” said Francisco Maltés, speaking on behalf of an umbrella group of unions, student organizations and others leading the protests.
“That doesn’t mean protest will stop in Colombia. Protest in Colombia will continue because the reasons behind it are still there,” he added.
Unions and business associations will meet to draft bills to share with Congress when it begins a new session on July 20, Maltés said.
The government, meanwhile, said it is committed to talks.
The protests, although largely peaceful, at times turned violent. The attorney general’s office has directly linked 24 deaths to the protests and is verifying 11 more. Human rights groups say security forces have killed dozens of demonstrators.
— Reuters
Suicide bomber kills at least 15 at Somalia military site: Police in Somalia said at least 15 people were killed and more than 20 wounded when a suicide bomber attacked a military training center in the capital, Mogadishu. A police spokesman said the bomber impersonated a trainee to enter the camp. The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab extremist group asserted responsibility. The training center is used by the Somali army for recruits.
Attacks on polio vaccination teams in Afghanistan kill 5: Gunmen targeted an anti-polio drive in the eastern Afghan province of Nangahar, killing at least five members of two vaccination teams in separate attacks, officials said. No militant group immediately asserted responsibility for the attacks. At least four members of the vaccination teams also were wounded, said a doctor who coordinates the anti-polio drive for the region. The polio vaccination campaign in Nangahar has been suspended. Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only two remaining countries where polio is endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the virus.
Slovakia court tosses acquittals in reporter's slaying: Slovakia's Supreme Court dismissed a lower court's acquittal of a businessman accused of masterminding the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee. A three-judge panel of the Supreme Court said the criminal court did not properly assess available evidence when it cleared businessman Marian Kocner and one co-defendant in the killings of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova. The judges sent the case back to the lower court. A date for the retrial has not been set. Kuciak and Kusnirova were shot Feb. 21, 2018. Kocner had allegedly threatened the journalist following publication of a story about his business dealings. Kuciak had been investigating possible government corruption at the time he was killed. Three others have been convicted and sentenced in the killings.
India closes criminal case against 2 Italian marines: India's Supreme Court closed criminal proceedings against two Italian marines in the shooting deaths of two Indian fishermen in 2012 after Italy paid $1.3 million in damages, ending a chapter in a long-simmering case that has strained relations between India and Italy. In its ruling, the two-judge panel said Italy should resume its own proceedings against Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre. The two were accused of firing on the fishermen after mistaking them for pirates off the coast of the southern Indian state of Kerala while assigned to a merchant ship. Italy had long argued that it should have jurisdiction in the case, as both men were active-duty military personnel at the time of the shooting.
— From news services