LIBYA

Prime minister offers elections to end war

The head of Libya’s U.N.-supported government on Sunday proposed holding nationwide elections to end the war in the North African country, as the forces of a rival military commander continue their two-month-long battle to take the capital, Tripoli.

Prime Minister Fayez Serraj told a news conference in Tripoli, the seat of his administration, that he is proposing a “Libyan forum” aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict. The talks would draw up a road map for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held before the end of the year.

Libya is divided between the weak government of Serraj in the west, and Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, whose self-styled Libyan National Army holds the east and much of the south. Hifter’s forces have tried to take Tripoli, but have been pushed back repeatedly. There are fears that the battle could ignite a civil war on the scale of the violence after the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

FRANCE

Soldier shoots man threatening troops

A French soldier opened fire on Sunday on a man clad in a North African-style robe who was threatening military personnel with a knife in Lyon, police and the public prosecutor said. The assailant was wounded in the leg in front of the Desgenettes military hospital in the eastern French city.

Lyon’s public prosecutor, Nicolas Jacquet, said an investigation was underway into “attempted voluntary homicide on persons with a public service mission.”

The man, in a long djellaba robe and carrying a knife, was spotted around 3 p.m. on the hospital grounds but refused to stop when asked to by a military patrol. “After a summons, a soldier used his weapon, once,” the prosecutor said. The man was taken to a hospital, but not in a life-threatening condition.

Security forces in France, home to Europe’s largest Muslim community, are on alert after attacks by Islamist militants and sympathizers in recent years.

Former Sudan strongman appears before prosecutors: Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir appeared in public on Sunday for the first time since his ouster, as he was led away to a prosecutor's office in a corruption probe. A judicial official with the prosecutor's office said Bashir was questioned regarding accusations that include money laundering and the possession of large amounts of foreign currency without legal grounds. He has been held under arrest in the capital, Khartoum, since the military removed him from power in April amid mass protests against his 30-year rule.

Turkey says Syria attacked observation post: Turkey has accused Syrian government forces of "deliberately" attacking a Turkish military observation post in northwestern Syria. In a statement, the Defense Ministry said Turkish troops responded with "heavy weapons" after the artillery attack in Idlib province. Syrian forces launched an offensive to take the last rebel-held territory in Idlib in late April, leading to the collapse of a cease-fire negotiated by Turkey and Russia last year. Turkey set up 12 posts in Idlib as part of the de-escalation zone agreement struck with Russia and Iran in September 2017.

Armed gang kills dozens in Ni­ger­ian villages: An armed gang killed at least 34 people in attacks on villages in northwest Nigeria, police said, part of a wave of violence the government has blamed on bandits. Hundreds of people have died in the northwest region this year, adding to security problems in a country already struggling with Islamist insurgencies in the northeast and a brutal conflict between farmers and herders in central states.

