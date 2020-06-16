A once-wealthy oil nation, Venezuela is in a deepening political and economic crisis after two decades of socialist rule that have brought scarcities of basic goods and mass migration. The United States and scores of other nations consider Maduro’s government illegitimate and recognize National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

Henry Ramos Allup, the leader of Democratic Action, said he would not abide by the court’s ruling. A political ally of Guaidó, Allup accused Maduro of “hijacking” the party.

The court days earlier seated a new election council ahead of a vote expected this year in a battle for control of the National Assembly, the only branch of government Maduro doesn’t control.

FRANCE

Police reinforcements sent amid unrest in east

The French government sent police reinforcements and a top official to the Dijon region in eastern France on Tuesday to quell four nights of violent clashes between rival groups that have left several people injured, cars charred and the community rattled.

The reasons for the unrest are under investigation, but local officials say it appears tied to the drug trade and tensions between members of France’s Chechen community and other groups.

Similar clashes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Nice in recent days, which the mayor attributed to tensions over drug territory between Chechen residents and their rivals. Four people were reported injured.

The unrest in Dijon’s Grésilles neighborhood began last week after a 16-year-old from France’s Chechen community was attacked by residents, according to the regional prosecutor.

Members of the Chechen community called in social media posts for revenge, and a group of 50 descended on the area Friday, according to a local police official. A pizzeria manager was seriously wounded by gunfire, and about 200 people turned out the next day, the official said.

After tensions continued through the weekend, the interior minister ordered police reinforcements to the area and announced Monday that the government would take over management of the situation.

The local administration says at least 10 people have been injured. As of Monday, no arrests had been made.

Medical charity closes Kabul program after May attack: Doctors Without Borders said it has closed its operation in Kabul, ending years-long work to support a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital. The closure came a month after an attack at the facility killed 24 people, including two infants. The international charity said it would keep its other programs in Afghanistan running. The May 12 attack set off an hours-long shootout with police and wounded more than a dozen people. No one asserted responsibility for the assault.

Violence surges in Yemen after coronavirus truce expires: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels toward southern Saudi Arabia after intercepting several drones the previous night. Violence has surged between the Western-backed alliance and the Houthis after a six-week cease-fire prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired last month. The Houthis ousted Yemen's Saudi-backed government in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene.