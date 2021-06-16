In a televised speech, Khamenei tried to cajole people into voting, warning of “increased pressure” from Iran’s “enemies” if citizens stay away from the polls on Friday.
The evisceration by Iran’s clerical vetting body of any viable challengers has sparked criticism and fueled calls for an election boycott. Voter apathy was high even before the disqualifications, due in part to the devastated economy and muted campaigning amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, two hard-line candidates withdrew Wednesday, throwing their support behind Raisi. The only reformist in the race also dropped out, making former Central Bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati the main moderate contender.
WEST BANK
Israel to curb 'mapping' of Palestinian homes
The Israeli military said it is reining in controversial late-night raids of Palestinian homes in the West Bank aimed at gathering information about the houses and their inhabitants.
The military has in the past defended “intelligence mapping” as necessary to counter militants. But human rights groups say it served only to intimidate civilians.
Under the practice, soldiers would rouse families in the middle of the night to document the dimensions and inhabitants of homes in the occupied territory. Rights groups said the raids, conducted in homes where no one was suspected of illegal activities, served no strategic purpose.
The change in policy came half a year after three Israeli activist groups — Yesh Din, Physicians for Human Rights Israel and Breaking the Silence — published a report on “arbitrary invasions” of private Palestinian homes.
In a letter to Yesh Din on Tuesday, the army said the raids would be halted “except in exceptional circumstances.”
Israeli troops kill Palestinian suspect in West Bank: Israeli troops shot a Palestinian motorist who tried to ram them in the occupied West Bank and then brandished a knife, the Israeli military said. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the woman died of her injuries. The incident follows a rise in tensions after a Jewish nationalist march in Jerusalem on Tuesday drew the launch of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel and retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.
British lawyer sworn in as ICC's chief prosecutor: British lawyer Karim Khan has been sworn as the new chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court. Khan, 51, has years of experience in international courts as a prosecutor, investigator and defense lawyer. He takes over from Gambia's Fatou Bensouda. The court prosecutes genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in nations unable or unwilling to carry out their own prosecutions.
