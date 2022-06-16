World Digest: June 16, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Police largely cleared over reporter's funeral Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An Israeli police investigation has found that police engaged in misconduct during the funeral of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, but those who supervised the event will not face serious punishment, an Israeli newspaper reported Thursday. Riot police pushed and beat mourners at the funeral, causing the pallbearers to nearly drop the casket during the May 13 procession in East Jerusalem.

The violence drew international condemnation and added to the grief and outrage across the Arab world that followed the death of Abu Akleh, who was killed May 11 while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses and Palestinian officials say Abu Akleh was targeted by Israeli troops, while the Israeli military says she was killed during a shootout with Palestinian gunmen and that it is unclear who fired the bullet.

Advertisement

The Haaretz daily, citing unidentified sources, said Thursday that an internal police probe had found misconduct by officers. But it said police had determined beforehand that the commanders who oversaw the event would not be disciplined.

It was not clear whether any of the officers who beat the pallbearers would be punished.

— Associated Press

Youth trips to Poland ended in history feud

Israel has canceled educational trips to Poland for thousands of high school students this summer, with the Israeli foreign minister accusing the Polish government of trying to control the Holocaust curriculum taught to Israeli children.

Yair Lapid’s announcement reignited long-standing tensions over Poland’s treatment of its Jewish citizens in the Holocaust.

Lapid said Poland has barred the young Israeli delegations from learning about Polish citizens collaborating with Nazis during the Holocaust.

Advertisement

Poland was the first country invaded and occupied by Adolf Hitler’s regime and never had a collaborationist government. Members of Poland’s resistance and government-in-exile struggled to warn the world about the mass killing of Jews, and thousands of Poles risked their lives to help Jews.

However, researchers have collected ample evidence of Polish villagers who killed Jews fleeing the Nazis and Polish blackmailers who preyed on helpless Jews for financial gain. Six million Jews, including nearly all of Poland’s 3 million Jews, were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators, and major Nazi death camps were located in occupied Poland.

Young Israelis traditionally travel to Poland in the summer to tour those camps to learn about the Holocaust and memorialize those murdered.

— Associated Press

Advertisement

Two Hezbollah members get life terms in 2005 Hariri bombing: Appeals judges at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the Netherlands sentenced two members of the militant Hezbollah group to life in prison for their roles in the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafiq al-Hariri and the deaths of 21 other people in a bombing in Beirut in 2005. The blast also wounded 226 people. The two convicted remain at large and were tried in absentia.

Iran seizes vessel with smuggled fuel: Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying about 24,000 gallons of smuggled fuel in the waters around Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported. The captain and five other crew members were issued criminal warrants and have been detained, IRNA added. Iran has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring states and by sea to Arab countries in the Gulf region.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article