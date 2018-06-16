VENEZUELA

Tear gas leads to death of 17 in crowded club

At least 17 people died early Saturday after a tear-gas canister was set off inside a club in a middle-class neighborhood of western Caracas, officials said.

The victims, eight of whom were younger than 18, suffered either asphyxia or trauma to the body as hundreds of clubgoers stampeded to escape the fumes. Most in the crowd were teenagers celebrating their high school graduation at the private Club Social El Paraiso, according to government officials and security forces.

“A fight started at midnight, and one of the people activated a gas artifact that originated the stampede of more than 500 people that were there,” Interior Minister Néstor Reverol said on state television.

He said seven people had been detained based on witnesses’ accounts. The club has been closed down, and the person in charge of it is also in custody.

It’s unclear how a civilian gained access to a tear-gas canister. Such devices are used by security forces to break up protests that regularly fill the streets of Venezuela, which has been rocked by hyperinflation and shortages of even the most basic of goods.

YEMEN

Rival forces battle over Houthi-held airport

Saudi-led forces fought to retake the international airport in Yemen’s rebel-held port city of Hodeida, the starving nation’s main gateway for food shipments.

With battles raging at the southern side of Hodeida International Airport, the military of Yemen’s exiled government said it had entirely seized the compound and that engineers were working to clear mines from nearby areas just south of the city, which is on the Red Sea and is home to about 600,000 people.

Houthi-linked civil aviation authorities, however, denied that their rivals, aided by the Saudi-led coalition, had taken control of the airport.

British officials approve use of cannabis oil for epileptic boy: The British government changed course over a case concerning the use of cannabis oil, saying an epileptic boy can be treated with it after his mother said he needed it to survive severe seizures. Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he has agreed to issue a license to allow Billy Caldwell, 12, to be treated with the substance. Cannabis oil is banned in Britain, and authorities seized it from Charlotte Caldwell, the boy's mother, when she tried to bring it into the country Monday. She said her son suffered two severe seizures overnight and that the cannabis oil is the only substance that can prevent the life-threatening attacks.

Greek government survives no-confidence vote: Greece's left-led coalition government survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament, brought over a deal to end a decades-old dispute with neighboring Macedonia concerning the latter's name. But the government suffered a loss in its parliamentary majority after lawmaker Dimitris Kammenos of the nationalist Independent Greeks, the government's junior coalition partner, voted in favor. He was kicked out of the party immediately after the vote, leaving the governing coalition with a three-member majority. A motion brought by the conservative main opposition party over the deal to rename the former Yugoslav republic North Macedonia had been expected to fail.

Taxi hits crowd in Moscow, injuring 8: An apparent out-of-control taxi crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square in Moscow, injuring eight people. Russian police said the driver in the crash was detained but that he told officers the crash was unintentional. Russia is hosting the World Cup, and the capital's streets have been crowded with foreign visitors. Two of the injured are from Mexico.

Pope equates prenatal test-based abortion with eugenics: Pope Francis denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children that God gives them. The pontiff, speaking off-the-cuff to a meeting of an Italian family association, also denounced the prenatal tests that can result in parents choosing to terminate a pregnancy if the fetus is malformed or suffering other problems. "Last century, the whole world was scandalized by what the Nazis did to purify the race. Today, we do the same thing but with white gloves," Francis reportedly said. The pope urged families to accept children "as God gives them to us."

Body of Indonesian woman found in python: A woman's body was discovered inside a 23-foot-long python in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris. On Friday, her family went to look for her but found only her belongings, including sandals and a flashlight, said Faris, who uses a single name. The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 50 yards from where her belongings were found. The villagers killed the snake and cut it open, making the gruesome discovery.

