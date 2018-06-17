SPAIN

Migrants' ordeal ends as ship touches land

An aid group’s ship and two Italian military vessels docked Sunday at the Spanish port of Valencia, ending a week-long ordeal for hundreds of migrants who were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea only to become pawns in a European political fight.

The Italian coast guard vessel Dattilo was the first of the boats in the convoy bearing 630 migrants to touch land. The 274 rescued people on board disembarked after medical staff made a preliminary inspection.

The rescue ship Aquarius came in four hours later carrying 106 migrants. An Italian navy ship, the Orione, came in a little later with the remaining 250.

The Aquarius, operated by the aid groups SOS Mediterranee Sea and Doctors Without Borders, was stuck off the coast of Sicily on June 9 when Italy’s new populist government refused it permission to dock and demanded that Malta allow it to do so. Malta also refused.

After days of bickering, and with food and water running low on the ship, Spain stepped in and granted the rescue boat entry. The 930-mile journey across the Mediterranean from Sicily to Valencia took nearly a week.

After Spain invited the Aquarius to land, Italy sent the Dattilo and Orione to help transport the migrants.

The refusal by Italy and Malta to allow the Aquarius to dock has reignited a continentwide battle over how to handle immigration.

Under the European Union’s asylum laws, migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first enter Europe. In practice, the policy has placed a heavy burden on Italy and Greece, where hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers have arrived in recent years.

Overall, the European Union’s members have not agreed on how to handle the influx of refugees and migrants to Europe.

— Associated Press

6 suicide bombers kill 20 in Nigeria: Police and military officials said six suicide bombers killed at least 20 people in northeastern Nigeria. Borno State Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said people celebrating the end of Ramadan were hit by the explosions in Abachari town in the Damboa area. He said 48 people also were injured. Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas dispelled as rumors the suggestion that the explosions were from military artillery.

Fire ravages historic Glasgow School of Art for second time: A huge fire gutted one of Scotland's architectural gems, the Mackintosh building at the Glasgow School of Art, which was still being restored after a major blaze in 2014. Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, said the damage to the 1909 masterpiece by Scottish designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh was "much, much worse" than four years ago. The area was quickly evacuated. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been established. The Mackintosh building had been due to reopen next year.

Former Cambodian leader hurt in car crash; wife killed: Former Cambodian prime minister Prince Norodom Ranariddh was seriously injured in a car crash that killed his wife and injured at least seven others, officials said. The 74-year-old Ranariddh was in a convoy with senior figures of his party heading toward Sihanoukville in southwest Cambodia when a taxi traveling in the opposite direction slammed into his SUV, said a senior party member in the group. Ranariddh was Cambodia's co-prime minister for four years.

Woman hurts 2 in France with box cutter, is detained: A woman crying "Allahu akbar" — "God is great" in Arabic — injured two people with a box cutter at a supermarket in the southern French town of La Seyne-sur-Mer before she was detained. Toulon prosecutor Bernard Marchal reportedly said that the suspect may have mental-health problems. However, that does not exclude the possibility that she was radicalized, Marchal added.

Israel extends detention of Palestinian lawmaker: Israel has extended by four months the detention of a Palestinian lawmaker held without charge over the past year. Khalida Jarrar had been scheduled for release on June 30. But the army said a military court determined that the 55-year-old continued to pose a security threat. Jarrar is being held under Israel's policy of "administrative detention," which allows it to hold people for months or even years at a time without pressing charges. In 2015, Jarrar, known for her fiery speeches and public appearances, served 15 months after being convicted of incitement to violence and "promoting terror activities." She was arrested again last year.

— From news services