YEMEN

Rebels claim another attack on Saudi airport

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed Monday to have launched a fresh drone attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia, according to the Houthi-owned al-Masirah television network.

There was no immediate confirmation of the attack on Abha airport from Saudi Arabia.

If verified, it would be the latest in a string of Houthi attacks inside Saudi Arabia in recent days. Last week, the group asserted responsibility for a cruise missile attack that wounded 26 people in a terminal at the airport, 125 miles north of Yemen’s border with Saudi Arabia.

Since then, the Houthis have launched several more attacks targeting Abha and an airport in the city of Jizan, according to a Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

The attacks come amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States, Saudi Arabia and other regional powers over U.S. accusations that Tehran was behind last week’s attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The region was already on edge as the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran and sent more troops to the region.

The war in Yemen is widely seen as a proxy war pitting Iran against the U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition. The Iran-aligned Houthis drove out the internationally recognized Yemeni government in 2015, triggering an intervention by Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Muslim nations wary of Shiite Iran’s growing regional influence.

— Sudarsan Raghavan

EUROPEAN UNION

Members at odds ahead of big meeting

European Union states were at loggerheads Monday over starting talks with Albania and North Macedonia on entering the bloc, while Cyprus threatened to veto any agreement on future enlargement unless the E.U. toughens its line on Turkish drilling.

E.U. ministers from the bloc’s 28 states are to meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday to discuss starting formal membership negotiations with the two Balkan countries a year after France and the Netherlands blocked such a move, demanding more reforms because of fears of upsetting their parliaments and voters at home.

North Macedonia has since sealed a landmark deal with E.U. state Greece, ending a decades-old name dispute and prompting a dozen E.U. states to publicly call to reward Skopje.

Complicating matters, Cyprus has threatened to block the whole text on the future prospects of countries willing to join the E.U., demanding a tougher line on Turkey over offshore drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.

— Reuters

Turkey reports 12 killed in migrant boat sinking: A boat carrying migrants to Greece sank off the Turkish coast, leaving at least 12 migrants dead, Turkey's coast guard said. The coast guard said 31 other migrants were rescued after the boat capsized in the Aegean Sea, off the coast of Bodrum close to the Greek island of Kos. Although the number of people heading to the Greek islands from the Turkish coast has decreased since the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, hundreds continue to make the crossing each week.

Ex-first lady heads to runoff in Guatemala: A former first lady was the top vote-getter in the first round of Guatemala's presidential election, but she will have to compete in an August runoff that will determine the next leader of the Central American nation where tens of thousands have fled poverty and gang violence this year to head to the United States. With votes tallied from 90 percent of polling centers, Sandra Torres had 24 percent, followed by four-time presidential candidate Alejandro Giammattei with 14 percent.

British intercept more Russian jets in Estonia: Britain's Royal Air Force said two of its jets deployed in Estonia have been scrambled twice in recent days to intercept Russian aircraft, bringing the number of such incidents since May to eight. Russia's Defense Ministry said over the weekend that its Baltic Fleet assets were monitoring NATO military drills in the Baltics.

Kenyan patient cleared of Ebola: Kenya remains free from Ebola as neighboring Uganda and Congo battle a stubborn outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever, Kenyan health officials said, citing test results showing that a sick woman does not have the disease. The woman, 36, had showed symptoms of Ebola after traveling from a town on the Kenya-Uganda border, sparking fears that the disease had spread.

— From news services