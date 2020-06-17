Hernández is just over two years into his second term as president. His government imposed a strict nationwide curfew in mid-March to limit the spread of the virus; it started reopening the battered economy a week ago.

The Central American nation has reported 9,656 coronavirus and 330 deaths, according to a database maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Hernández’s wife and two of his aides also have tested positive.

— Claudia Mendoza

and Mary Beth Sheridan

TURKEY

Ankara targets Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

Turkey said Wednesday that it has airlifted troops into northern Iraq for a cross-border ground operation against Turkey’s Kurdish rebels.

The offensive into the border region of Haftanin, about nine miles from the Turkey-Iraq border, was launched following intense artillery fire into the area, said the Ministry of National Defense in Ankara.

The operation is being supported by warplanes, attack helicopters, artillery and armed and unarmed drones, according to a ministry statement posted on Twitter.

Turkey regularly carries out attacks against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which it says maintains bases in northern Iraq.

Turkey has defended its past operations into northern Iraq, saying neither the Iraqi government nor the government of the semiautonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq have acted to remove PKK insurgents.

The ministry said Wednesday’s operation follows “increasing harassment and attempts to attack” military outposts or bases in Turkey.

The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeastern region. It is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

— Associated Press

France sentences Assad's uncle in money-laundering case: An uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was sentenced to four years in prison in France for illegally using Syrian state funds to build a French real estate empire. Rifaat al-Assad, 82, a former Syrian vice president who fled his country, was tried in absentia for medical reasons. His attorneys said they have appealed the decision. Rifaat Assad is accused of using shell companies to launder public funds from Syria into France. His French holdings have been valued at 90 million euros (about $101 million). Assad denied wrongdoing, saying the funds came from generous gifts from his 16 children and the late Saudi king.

— From news services