Most have resettled in developing countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that have seen their budgets stretched by the pandemic.
“This new funding will provide the Venezuelan people with a wide range of lifesaving and essential assistance,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told the conference. “The United States remains steadfast in our support to the Venezuelan people in their struggle for the restoration of democracy and rule of law.”
Washington, which has imposed sanctions on several top Venezuelan officials as well as the country’s oil industry in an effort to oust Maduro, has now provided $1.7 billion in aid in response to the crisis.
In all, Canada’s conference won pledges of more than $1.5 billion in grants and loans from over 30 nations and two development banks.
— Reuters
LEBANON
Shops shut to protest government impasse
Shops, government offices, businesses and banks shut their doors in Lebanon on Thursday as part of a general strike to protest a deteriorating economy and press for a government to deal with the country’s political and financial crises.
The strike, accompanied by several roadblocks set up around Beirut and other cities, was supported by the very political parties blamed for the months-long deadlock over forming a government. This drew criticism from many activists and commentators, who questioned why those driving the economic and financial meltdown were themselves on strike.
Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since August. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, named
to the post in October, has failed to gain support from the presidency for his cabinet picks — and the two sides have locked horns over who gets more say in shaping a government.
The World Bank has described Lebanon’s financial and economic crisis as among the worst in the world in 150 years.
The crisis, festering since 2019, has reached new heights in recent weeks. Gasoline has been in short supply, power outages have increased, and medicine — mostly imported — has been missing. Prices have soared and the value of wages has dropped as the national currency, pegged to the dollar for 30 years, is in free fall. On the black market, the Lebanese pound sells at nearly 10 times its official rate to the dollar.
— Associated Press
U.S. bars Guatemalan lawmaker: The United States banned Guatemalan lawmaker Boris España Cáceres and his immediate family from entering the country because of "his involvement in significant corruption," the State Department said. The sanctions stem from alleged bribery and "interfering with public processes" in ways that undermined the stability of Guatemala's democratic government, spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. The Biden administration has made combating corruption a focus of its strategy to tackle the "root causes" of migration from Central America.
— Reuters