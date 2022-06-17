World Digest: June 17, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

3 killed, 8 wounded in West Bank shootout Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded at least eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli military said its forces came under attack and exchanged fire with militants. The military said it raided two locations in search of weapons. At the first, it says soldiers fired back after Palestinians opened fire and hurled explosive devices at them. On their way to the second location, they exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen in a vehicle, the army said.

The military has been carrying out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since a string of attacks earlier this year killed 19 people in Israel. Many of the arrest raids have been launched in and around Jenin.

Advertisement

The military said the troops confiscated rifles, a submachine gun and other equipment from inside the vehicle.

Heavy exchanges of gunfire could be heard in videos circulated on social media. Later, footage on social media showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains.

— Associated Press

British journalist's body identified

Police in Brazil announced Friday that human remains retrieved from an isolated location in the Amazon forest belonged to British journalist Dom Phillips.

Phillips had been traveling by boat in early June with Bruno Araújo Pereira, an expert on the country’s Indigenous people. A fisherman this week confessed to killing both men and led investigators to the spot where the remains were buried.

Authorities did not announce whether the other remains belonged to Pereira, but tests are continuing. No cause of death has been confirmed.

Advertisement

— Terence McCoy



Former Canadian priest arrested in student’s assault: Canadian police arrested a ­92-year-old retired priest accused of sexual assault more than 50 years ago at one of Canada’s residential schools for Indigenous children. Royal Mounted Police Sgt. Paul Manaigre said police arrested Arthur Masse for the assault of a 10-year-old between 1968 and 1970 at Ford Alexander residential school in Manitoba. In Canada there is no time limit to report a sexual assault. Masse was released on conditions and is due to be in court next month.



Building collapse leaves 6 dead in Egypt: A building collapse in Cairo killed six people, authorities said, as rescuers at the scene searched through the rubble. It was not immediately known what caused the collapse. The capital city’s deputy governor, Ibrahim Abdel-Hadi, said in a statement released by the Interior Ministry that one family of six was believed to have been inside the six-story building when it gave way in the early hours of Friday morning.

Rwandan police kill Congolese soldier after attack: Rwandan police shot and killed a Congolese soldier Friday who crossed the border and fired at security forces, Rwanda's army said, as fighting intensified 30 miles away between Congo's military and rebels it says are backed by Rwanda.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article