JAPAN

Quake near Osaka kills 4, injures hundreds

A powerful earthquake hit western Japan around Osaka, the country’s second-largest city, killing four people and injuring hundreds while knocking over walls and setting off fires.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake, which struck early Monday, damaged buildings and left many homes without water or gas. The quake also grounded flights in and out of Osaka and paralyzed traffic and commuter trains most of the day.

By evening, bullet trains and some local trains had resumed operation, and stations were swollen with commuters trying to get home. Some commuters took refuge in nearby shelters instead of going home.

More than 1,000 schools were closed in Osaka and nearby prefectures, Kyodo News reported. Cracks along walls and other minor damage were reported at several schools.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 307 people were treated for injuries at hospitals. Most of the injured were in Osaka.

The quake struck shortly before 8 a.m. north of Osaka at a depth of about eight miles, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, but the quake rattled large parts of western Japan, including Kyoto, the agency said.

Meteorological agency officials warned of strong aftershocks in the area and urged residents to stay away from damaged structures.

Monday’s quake followed several smaller temblors near Tokyo in recent weeks.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Airstrikes target group attacking oil ports

Libyan forces carried out airstrikes against a militia attacking key oil ports in the east, a spokesman said as

Libya’s national oil company warned Monday of further damage to oil infrastructure and environmental contamination in the North African country.

The militia, led by Ibrahim Jadhran, who opposes the self-styled Libyan National Army commanded by Khalifa Hifter, attacked the oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Sidra last week, forcing the National Oil Corp. to suspend exports and evacuate its employees.

The airstrikes targeted fighters loyal to Jadhran who are trying to seize the oil terminals, said Ahmed al-Mesmari, a spokesman for the LNA.

The attack by Jadhran’s militia caused “significant” damage to at least two storage tanks, the National Oil Corp. said Monday.

It called for an unconditional and immediate withdrawal of Jadhran’s forces. The oil company’s chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, said the closure of facilities has stopped the production of 400,000 barrels per day, worth an estimated $800 million per month.

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya earlier condemned the assault on Ras Lanuf and Sidra. “This dangerous escalation in Oil Crescent area puts Libya’s economy in jeopardy and risks igniting a widespread confrontation,” it tweeted last week.

— Associated Press

Spain rescues 152 migrants at sea: Spain's maritime rescue service said it brought to safety 152 migrants attempting to enter Europe by sea, while a boat with 54 people was still missing. The service said it found three inflatable rubber boats carrying a total of 102 migrants in the western Mediterranean Sea, while a rescue vessel transferred to Almeria 50 people who had docked on the tiny Spanish island of Alboran. The western Mediterranean migration route into Spain has experienced an uptick in traffic lately, with more than 13,000 arrivals in 2018, according to the United Nations.

Over 25,000 have fled fighting in western Yemen, U.N. says: A spokesman for the United Nations said tens of thousands of residents have fled fighting along Yemen's western coastline, where Yemeni fighters backed by a Saudi-led coalition are engaged in fierce battles with Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Stéphane Dujarric said that about 5,200 families, or around 26,000 people, have fled and sought safety within their own districts or in other areas in Hodeida governorate. United Arab Emirates troops, along with irregular and loyalist forces in Yemen, have been battling Houthi fighters since Wednesday in a campaign to recapture the port city of Hodeida.

Greek far-right lawmaker held on treason-linked charges: Greek anti-terrorism police arrested an extreme far-right lawmaker on treason-linked criminal charges, more than two days after he evaded arrest by speeding past police checkpoints. Constantinos Barbaroussis was charged with committing preparatory acts for high treason over his exhortations last week for the armed forces to arrest Greece's leadership. Barbaroussis said it would hinder the prime minister's deal to end a long-standing dispute over neighboring Macedonia's name. The preliminary agreement was signed Sunday, and full ratification will take months. Barbaroussis subsequently retracted his remarks.

— From news services