MALI

At least 41 slain in attacks on 2 villages

Unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked two villages in central Mali, killing at least 41 people in a part of the country where ethnic reprisal attacks have surged in recent months, a local mayor said Tuesday.

The attacks Monday evening on the villages of Yoro and Gangafani 2 add to a dire security situation in central Mali, where ethnic militias regularly kill civilians from rival groups and Islamist militants are also active.

The victims of the two raids were mostly ethnic Dogons, said Issiaka Ganame, the mayor of Yoro, where 24 people were killed. An additional 17 people died in Gangafani 2.

Tit-for-tat violence in recent months has largely pitted Dogon hunters against Fulani herders. Attackers believed to be Fulani raided a Dogon village last week, killing at least 35 people.

In March, suspected Dogon militiamen killed more than 150 Fulani in two villages, one of the worst acts of bloodshed in the country’s recent history.

— Associated Press

E.U. delays admission talks for North Macedonia and Albania: European Union governments failed to make good on a year-old pledge to open membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania. After much wrangling, the 28 E.U. states unanimously agreed at a meeting in Luxembourg to take "a clear and substantive decision" on the two hopefuls no later than October. The E.U.'s appetite for further enlargement has been eroded by anti-immigration sentiment among voters and by criticism of the bloc's already complex decision-making processes.

Front-runner barred from Tunisia's presidential race: Tunisia's parliament passed an amendment to its electoral law that would bar Nabil Karoui, owner of a private TV station critical of the government, from running for president in a vote expected later this year. The amendment says the elections commission must reject candidates who benefit from "charitable associations" or foreign funding in the year before an election. Karoui, shown by polls to be leading in the race, called the action "a strong setback to nascent democracy."

Captain in Budapest riverboat crash wasn't drunk, police say: Hungarian police said they had found no evidence of alcohol or drug abuse by the captain of a cruise ship that struck and sank a tourist vessel on May 29, killing 28 mostly South Korean people on board. Police said they are also looking into whether the captain, identified as 64-year-old C. Yuriy of Ukraine, may have been too tired to head up a ship. The Viking captain, held on suspicion of misconduct in waterborne traffic leading to mass casualties, was released on bail last week.

Earthquake strikes northwest Japan, triggers tsunami: A strong and shallow earthquake struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture, triggering a small tsunami, shaking buildings and cutting power to about 9,000 buildings. The 6.4-magnitude quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, lasted up to 20 seconds. Damage included a landslide that struck a road, according to public broadcaster NHK. There were no initial reports of fatalities or fires.

Teen in Britain gets 4 years for encouraging terrorism: A teenage neo-Nazi who called Britain's Prince Harry a race traitor after his marriage to U.S. actress Meghan Markle and suggested he should be shot was sentenced to more than four years in prison, the BBC reported. Michal Szewczuk, 19, posted far-right online propaganda that included an image of Harry with a gun to his head with the caption "See Ya Later Race Traitor." Szewczuk and co-defendant Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, 18, both Polish nationals, pleaded guilty to encouraging terrorism, and Szewczuk admitted to five counts of possessing material likely to be useful to someone planning a terrorist act. Dunn-Koczorowski got 18 months.

Mexican leader proposes date for recall vote: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed holding a recall referendum on his presidency on March 21, 2021, if Congress cannot agree to a constitutional change permitting the vote during midterm elections. López Obrador took office last year vowing to give the public a chance to vote him out halfway through his term, but that plan has met resistance from opposition lawmakers concerned about its implications.

— From news services