According to a French defense official, the frigate Courbet was “lit up” three times by Turkish naval targeting radar when it tried to approach a Turkish civilian ship suspected of involvement in arms trafficking. The Courbet backed off after being targeted.

AD

France claims that under NATO’s rules of engagement, such conduct is considered a hostile act. Turkey has denied harassing the Courbet.

The French vessel was part of NATO’s naval operation in the Mediterranean at the time of the June 10 incident. The civilian vessel was being escorted by three Turkish warships, the official said.

AD

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a NATO-backed uprising toppled leader Moammar Gaddafi, who was

later killed. The country has since been split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups and different foreign governments.

The U.N.-endorsed government in Tripoli is backed by not just Turkey but also Italy and Qatar. Rival forces under the command of renegade commander Khalifa Hifter, who launched an offensive on Tripoli last year, are supported by France, Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries.

AD

— Associated Press

AFGHANISTAN

U.S. has hit target for troop cut, general says

The United States has reduced its troop presence in Afghanistan to 8,600, fulfilling its obligation as part of a February deal with the Taliban, the general who oversees American forces in that region said Thursday.

AD

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie gave no indication of when, or at what pace, U.S. forces would be further reduced. He noted that the February deal requires the United States to fully pull out its forces by May, but he called that an “aspirational” commitment that would depend on certain actions by the Taliban.

President Trump has been eager for a full U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

AD

Without directly mentioning the 8,600 figure, McKenzie said, “We’re at that number now” in accordance with the February agreement. The deal said the United States would drop its presence to 8,600 troops within 135 days, which is mid-July. It represents a reduction from about 12,000 troops at the time of the agreement.

“We have met our part of the agreement,” McKenzie said, speaking at an Aspen Strategy Group webinar.

AD

— Associated Press

Former aide to Bolsonaro's son arrested: Brazilian authorities arrested a man sought as part of an investigation into allegedly suspicious movements of money made by him while working for the son of President Jair Bolsonaro, marking another indirect blow to the embattled leader. Fabrício Queiroz, a former driver for Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, the president's son, was arrested as part of a joint operation between prosecutors of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo states, the Rio prosecutors' office said. The probe is into an alleged phantom-employee corruption scheme. The arrest comes on the heels of other probes targeting Bolsonaro allies .

AD

4 rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Four rockets exploded inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone near the U.S. Embassy, Iraq's military said, in the third such attack since the United States embarked on strategic talks with Iraq's new government. It was not clear who carried out the attack, which caused no casualties or damage, but the United States has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for recent rocket attacks targeting the U.S. presence in Iraq. The first session of the talks between the United States and Iraq began last week.

AD

Belarus president's main rival detained before election: President Alexander Lukashenko's main rival was detained and accused of siphoning $430 million out of Belarus, in a widening crackdown ahead of August's presidential election. Lukashenko, who has allowed little dissent in the former Soviet republic since gaining power in 1994, faces the biggest challenge to his authority in years, with thousands taking to the streets to support opposition candidates. Viktor Babariko, who has yet to formally register for the presidential race, has denounced the authorities' actions as part of an intimidation campaign.

— From news services